Cache Engages Discovery Mining Services for Camp Preparation for Kiyuk Lake Drill Program

7 hours ago Resource World
Cache Exploration Inc. (the “Company” or “Cache”), (TSX-V:CAY US Pinksheet: CEXPF),  announces that it has engaged Discovery Mining Services to commence with setting up camp and winter runway at Kiyuk Lake Gold Project to prepare for Cache Exploration’s 4,000m plus drill program commencing in early March 2021.

Since 1992, Discovery Mining Services has become the industry’s most trusted provider of remote exploration camps. Discovery Mining Services has expertise in expediting, logistical support, environmental clean-up support, equipment rentals, and dangerous goods documentation and packaging expertise for small to large projects, camps of 2 to 200, grassroots programs to advanced exploration.

Jack Bal, CEO of Cache Exploration Inc. States “Cache Exploration is very happy to commence the work program at Kiyuk Lake. Discovery Mining Service is a premier operator in northern Canada and will setup and operate our camp during the drill program.

About Cache Exploration

Cache Exploration is focused on its Kiyuk Lake gold project in Nunavut. Kiyuk Lake is a true district play in a new gold camp, covering a majority proportion of the Proterozoic Kiyuk Basin. The property has seen 13,500 meters of drilling in 4 drill programs from 2008-2017. Gold Showings occur over 15 Km in the basin. Drilling has discovered multiple gold intercepts over 1 g/t Au in five discrete mineralized zones Rusty, Gold Point, East Gold Point, Cobalt and Amundsen. Significant expansion possible with five new target areas identified and ready for drilling. Exploration at Kiyuk Lake takes place in winter-spring (February – May) and summer-fall (June-October).

Qualified Persons Chris Pennimpede, P. Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the technical mining information provided in this release.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Jack Bal
Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 1-604-306-5285

jackbal@cacheexploration.com

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


