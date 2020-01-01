Cameco evacuating Cigar Lake due to wildfire

11 hours ago Resource World

Cigar Lake uranium mine. Source: Cameco

Share this article

Cameco [TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ] has made the decision to evacuate all non-essential personnel from the Cigar Lake uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan.

The action is being taken as a precaution due to the proximity of a northern wildfire that is currently burning in the vicinity of the operation. The situation is complicated by extremely warm, dry weather, resulting from the heat dome that has settled over western Canada in recent days, along with variable wind and smoke conditions.

Production at Cigar Lake has been temporarily suspended. Approximately 230 workers are being transported off site. Roughly 80 essential personnel will remain on site to maintain the facility in a safe state. Should the wildfire threat grow considerably at site, a plan is in place to ensure their safety.

A number of precautions have been implemented at Cigar Lake to limit the risk posed by the wildfire. Cameco is working closely with provincial wildfire management personnel from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, who are on-site assessing the situation on an ongoing basis. The decision to evacuate the operation was made in conjunction with these officials.

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on their nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.


Share this article

More Stories

McEwen in talks to sell Argentina copper interest

12 hours ago Resource World

Vista Gold tables Mt Todd drill results, shares rise

12 hours ago Staff Writer

Big Ridge up 28% on gold project financing news

2 days ago Resource World

Ero Copper in US$110 million gold streaming with Royal Gold

2 days ago Resource World

GoGold Presents Its First Sustainability Update Outlining ESG Practices

2 days ago Resource World

Central African Gold Enters Agreement to Acquire an Interest in DRC Gold Project and Announces a Private Placement

2 days ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Cameco evacuating Cigar Lake due to wildfire

11 hours ago Resource World

McEwen in talks to sell Argentina copper interest

12 hours ago Resource World

Vista Gold tables Mt Todd drill results, shares rise

12 hours ago Staff Writer

Big Ridge up 28% on gold project financing news

2 days ago Resource World

Ero Copper in US$110 million gold streaming with Royal Gold

2 days ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.