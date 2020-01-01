Camino Minerals samples 6.12% copper at Los Chapitos Project, Peru

Share this article















Camino Minerals Corp. [COR-TSXV; CAMZF-OTC; XC01-FSE] carried out new sampling, geological mapping and geophysical interpretation on its 100%-optioned Los Chapitos copper project in southern Peru’s Arequipa department. The successful 2020 drilling campaign returned significant copper intercepts from the central portion of the 10-km copper mineralized Diva Trend. Sampling and mapping in 2020 along the Diva Trend identified large zones of alteration associated with Iron Oxide Copper and Gold (IOCG) mineralization to the northwest.

Northwest – Potential Copper & Gold IOCG System

Four km north of the 2020 drilling program, a recent sample from artisanal mine workings that extend over 30 metres underground returned 1.71% copper (Cu), 1.3 g/t gold (Au), and 12.5% iron (Fe). Fault breccia in this area has green oxidized copper and calc-sodic alteration indicative of the regional Chocolate Formation IOCG hosting lithology. Previous sampling in the northwest from 238 rock samples at the Lidia Zone returned an average of 0.78% copper, and copper and gold samples up to 23% Cu and 11 g/t Au, including similar copper and gold anomalies along the parallel Atajo Trend within the company’s 220 km2 claims. Refer to company press release for complete assays.

Camino is expanding its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) coverage to obtain permits for planned drilling of these areas as part of its Stage 2 drilling campaign in 2021.

Southeast – Significant Magnetic Anomaly and Stage 1 Permitted Drilling

Stage 1 drilling at Los Chapitos is fully permitted and is planned to commence in May or June 2021. The Stage 1 drilling campaign will target the continuity of copper mineralization in the Adriana central portion of the Diva Trend where the Company is delineating the extent of copper mineralization as it works towards a maiden resource estimate.

“At Los Chapitos, we plan to drill along our 10 km mineralized Diva Trend to target larger alteration zones and larger geophysical anomalies than have been previously drilled, that are coincident with surface copper mineralization. This is the right time in the copper market for a major discovery and we believe that the Los Chapitos IOCG system has this potential,” said Jay Chmelauskas, President & CEO.

