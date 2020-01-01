Canada Nickel discovers multiple palladium-platinum zones at Crawford Project

Share this article















Canada Nickel Company Inc. [CNC-TSXV] has released results from the latest drill holes at its 100%-owned Crawford nickel-cobalt project, including the first two discovery holes on the East Zone, and partial assays from a third hole, which is a 1.5-km extension to the PGM Zone on the Main Zone.

The new East Zone discovery has only been tested for 1.7 km of its overall 2.6-km interpreted strike length, and the original Main Zone remains open to the west and at depth.

Mark Selby, Chairman and CEO, said, “We are very pleased with both the new nickel and multizone palladium-platinum discoveries from our first step-out holes at Crawford. These new holes have also yielded both the most promising palladium plus platinum (2.6 g/t across 7.5 metres) intersection and highest-grade nickel zone intersections to date (0.42% nickel and 0.2 g/t palladium plus platinum across 55 m). With more-than-1.5-kilometre extensions to both the PGM Zone and nickel zones and assays pending from another nine holes, which have the potential to further extend the mineralization identified to date, we look forward to continued success as we unlock more targets at our original Crawford property.

“With the additional properties in the process of being acquired from Noble, we have added a number of nearby targets, which we will begin exploring later in the year, initially utilizing geophysics to determine the highest-priority (based on potential for higher-grade mineralization) targets.”

Selby continued: “We continue to be encouraged by the results of our drilling program and are committed to establishing Crawford as one of the leading next-generation nickel-cobalt sulphide and palladium projects.”

The Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project is located in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp in Ontario, Canada, and is adjacent to well-established, major infrastructure associated with over 100 years of regional mining activity.

Highlights:

Hole CR20-32 extended the PGM zone by 1.5 km along strike and intersected three separate palladium-platinum zones including the most promising palladium-platinum intersection to date – 2.6 g/t palladium + platinum (1.3 g/t Pd, 1.3 g/t Pt) over 7.5 metres within 1.8 g/t (0.9 g/t Pd, 0.9 g/t Pt) over 12 metres at 123 metres downhole. Assays for target nickel zone for this hole are pending.

Second nickel discovery – East Zone. Assays from hole CR19-28 yielded the highest grade nickel interval to date – 55 metres of 0.42% nickel and 0.2 g/t palladium + platinum (0.13 g/t Pd, 0.07 g/t Pt) within 256 metres of 0.30% nickel and 0.05 g/t palladium + platinum (0.03 /t Pd, 0.02 g/t Pt).

The first two holes (CR19-28 and CR19-31) intersected nickel mineralization in excess of 300 metres wide, confirmed that the East Zone is a faulted continuation of the Main Zone, and doubled the strike length of total nickel mineralization by 1.7 km to 3.4 km. Both holes also confirmed the presence of the PGM Zone adjacent to the East Zone nickel mineralization – hole CR19-28 intersecting 1.7 g/t palladium + platinum (0.8 g/t Pd, 0.9 g/t Pt) over 4.5 metres from 180 metres and hole CR 19-31 intersecting 1.6 g/t (0.7 g/t Pd, 0.9 g/t Pt) over 3.0 metres from 525 metres.

Share this article













