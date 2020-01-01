Canada Nickel makes fourth discovery at Crawford Project, Ontario

Share this article















Canada Nickel Company Inc. [CNC-TSXV; CNIKF-OTCQB: CNIKF] has made its fourth new discovery – the North Zone – at its 100%-owned Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project from the first two drill holes. The assays from the North zone are pending.

The Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project is located in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp in Ontario, Canada, and is adjacent to well-established, major infrastructure associated with over 100 years of regional mining activity.

“This is another excellent discovery – a sizable anomaly with significant scale potential and further confirmation of our geophysical model, which we will be applying to the recently completed geophysics programs on our option properties,” said Mark Selby, chair and CEO. “The first two drill holes were spotted based on the same coincidental geophysical signatures as we saw at the Main Zone, and have delivered moderately mineralized dunite similar to average-grade portions of the Main Zone. I look forward to seeing these assay results and further exploration results from the three drills at the property, as we continue to unlock the potential at Crawford and prepare to test the exploration potential of our option properties.”

Canada Nickel Company Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Taykwa Tagamou Nation with the objective of establishing a long-term, mutually beneficial business relationship.

