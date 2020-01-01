Canada Silver Cobalt expands mineralized zone by 500%; intersects new high-grade vein

Share this article















Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. [CCW-TSXV; CCWOF-OTC; 4T9B-FSE] announced a major reinterpretation of the past-producing Gowganda Silver Camp, 75 km southwest of Kirkland Lake, northeastern Ontario, and a vast expansion to the mineralized Robinson Zone at Castle East with just the first 9,000 metres in Phase 1 of the 50,000-metre drill program in this high-grade grassroots silver discovery.

Highlights:

Hole CS-20-28 returned 3,452 g/t silver over 0.4 metres 75 metres above Robinson Zone original intersection in an all-new vein.

The targeted exploration area has been significantly enlarged up to 135 metres East-West, up to 100 metres North-South and up to 256 metres vertically – resulting in a 500% increase in known mineralized area.

At least four new mineralized veins identified in the first 9,000 metres of drilling.

Strategic drilling has opened up at least three new veins, including 3,452 g/t silver over 0.4 metres (true width unknown) downhole – an all-new vein intersected in hole CS-20-28, 75 metres above Robinson zone original intersection at a depth of 347 metres.

These additional veins contain sufficient silver mineralization to justify further targeting them in search of potential high-grade mineralized panels. Mineralization is being added to the east-west lateral extent of the Zone along with new veins to the north and the south. The deposit model is continually updated to extract new and valuable structural and geochemical information.

Canada Silver Cobalt is considering expanding the program to follow up on the newly identified mineralized veins as well as to further expand the potential exploration horizon. There are currently two drill rigs on site drilling round the clock. The company is redefining historic assumptions about silver exploration in the Gowganda Camp.

Matt Halliday, P.Geo., VP-Exploration, commented: “We are excited about the drill program; we initiated a large-scale drill program and we are realizing the results. We have moved from a single vein at the Robinson to at least four mineralized veins, greatly expanding the potential for new high-grade panels. We have expanded the traditional mineralized horizon. It has been noted in literature that the upper third to upper half of the diabase sill is the mineralized horizon. It is now our belief that the entire diabase sill has the potential to be mineralized.”

The Castle property is 15 km east of Pan American Silver’s Juby gold deposit.

