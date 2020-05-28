Canada Silver Cobalt intersects new silver vein at Castle

Share this article















Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. [CCW-TSXV; CCWOF-OTCQB; 4T9B-FSE] intersected a new, additional, high-grade silver vein within 60 metres of the Robinson Zone discovery hole CA-11-08. The Robinson Zone Project is 100%-owned by the company in the 78 km2 Castle silver mine property in Gowganda, northeast Ontario.

Visually, mineralization in the new vein rivals the discovery intersection of hole CA-11-08 (40,944 g/t (1,194 oz/ton) silver over a core length of 0.45 metres and additional intervals in hole CS-20-08W1 and CS-20-08W2 of 50,583.29 g/t (1,476 oz/ton) silver over 0.60 metres within 1.5 metres of 20,741 g/t (605 oz/ton) silver and 70,380 g/t (2,053 oz/ton) silver over 0.30 metres within a broader zone of 1.4 metres grading 20,136 g/t (587 oz/ ton) silver, respectively. The 18,000 metres drilled in the current 50,000-metre program represent only 36% of this phase of drilling. A total of 28 holes are completed, including eight wedge holes.

This new intersection is 53 metres laterally east-southeast and 25 metres vertically above the original discovery hole (CA-11-08) and further expands the potential high-grade mineralization target area. This new, high-grade mineralized intercept is approximately 80 metres below the upper contact of the diabase sill, which, in the Gowganda camp, typically hosts the majority of the silver mined historically.

With four strongly mineralized veins identified and this additional, new, high-grade vein, the potential of the Robinson Zone has significantly increased. Follow-up drilling is planned to expand the existing resource panels reported May 28, 2020.

The new high-grade intersection is an entirely new vein. The intersection is located a mere 60 metres from the discovery intersection of hole CA-11-08 and is located approximately 2 km southeast of the Castle No. 3 mine and within 2 km of two other past producers.

Matt Halliday, PGeo, President, commented: “We are very pleased to be disclosing this new vein discovery. This is the type of stellar mineralization we are looking for and to find it so close to the original Robinson vein is very encouraging. We continue to record sound geological information with the aim of strengthening our model and finding more mineralization like this on the existing structures and to search out new ones.”

