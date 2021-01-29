Canada Silver drills 0.41 metres of 51,512 g/t silver at Castle Silver Mine, Ontario

Share this article















Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. [CCW-TSXV; CCWOF-OTCBB; 4T9B-FSE] reported additional wedge intercept of the second high-grade silver vein (vein 2) within 60 metres of the Robinson Zone discovery hole CA-1108. The Robinson Zone Project is 100%-owned by the company, in the 78 km2 Castle Silver Mine property, in Gowganda, Ontario.

New intersection of Vein 2 assayed 51,612 g/t silver (1,506 oz/ton) over 0.41 metres from 561.73 – 562.44 metres with a true width of 4-6cm and included in a wider interval of 30,931 g/t silver (902 oz/ton) over 0.71 metresd in hole CS-20-39W2.

Follow up from CS-20-39 was the highest-grade silver to date at Robinson Zone at 89,853 g/t silver (2,621 oz/ton) over a true width of 5-7cm (January 29, 2021). Wedge 2 intercept was about 6 metres from original hole.

There was a visually highly mineralized core interval approximately 13 metres from Wedge 2 in hole CS-20-39W4. Interval is over 0.95 metres including wallrock silver at a downhole depth of 550 metres. Vein has an approximate true width 2-3 cm.

Core from CS-20-39 wedge 4 intersections and bordering core is split and samples have been sent to Lab for assaying. Assays are pending.

High-grade silver mineralization over 4 – 6 cm true width in hole CS-20-39W2 was 51,612 g/t silver (1,506 o/t) over 0.41 metres.

There was visually high-grade silver mineralization over 2-3 cm true width in hole CS-20-39W4 at 551.1 metres depth with assays pending.

This new high-grade vein panel is being expanded using wedge drilling. Additional assays and expanded panel size will be updated as results become available. The potential of the Robinson Zone has significantly increased with the development of this second, distinct, high-grade silver vein. With follow-up drilling, the existing resource panels reported in a Press Release May 28, 2020 will be expanded. In that release, a maiden resource estimate identified zones 1A and 1B of the Robinson Zone had an average silver grade of 8,582 g/t (250 oz/ton) in a combined 27,400 tonnes of material for a total of 7.56 million Inferred ounces of silver using a cut-off grade of 258 g/t AgEq.

Matt Halliday, P.Geo., President, said, “Vein 2, or ‘Big Silver’, is evolving significantly with the ongoing wedge drilling and is shaping up to be even nicer than Vein 1, or ‘Robinson Vein’. Further drilling is expected to continue to enlarge this zone.”

