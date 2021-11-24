Canada Silver drills 0.84% nickel, 0.59% copper over 5.7 metres at Graal project, Quebec

Share this article

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. [CCW-TSXV; CCWOF-OTCQB; 4T9B-FSE] reported positive assay results, including intercepts up to 2.08% nickel and 3.75% copper from the first three diamond drill holes that intercepted massive sulphides at its Graal property in the Lac St-Jean region of Quebec.

Assay results verify the existence of nickel and copper that was identified using a handheld XRF device during the core logging process (See November 24, 2021 news release).

The elemental data suggests the pyrrhotite is nickel bearing and shows the existence of PGM elements including platinum and palladium. There are assays pending from another 18 drill holes. Massive sulphides were intercepted in 20 of 21 drill holes with 7,772.3 meters drilled to date.

Drill hole NRC-21-02 returned 16.00 metres of 0.10% nickel, 0.70% copper, 0.01% cobalt, 0.01 g/t platinum and 0.01 g/t palladium, including 5.00 metres of 0.29% Ni, 0.18% Cu, 0.03% Co, 0.01 g/t Pt and 0.01 g/t Pd. Hole NRC-21-03 returned 5.70 metres of 0.84% Ni, 0.59% Cu, 0.09% Co, 0.03 g/t Pt and 0.03 g/t Pd, including 4.10 metres of 1.15% Ni, 0.27% Cu, 0.12% Co, 0.04 g/t Pt and 0.04 g/t Pd, including 0.60 metres of 0.10% Ni, 3.75% Cu, 0.02% Co, 00.0% Pt and 0.00% Pd.

Hole NRC-21-04 returned 0.50 metres of 2.08% Ni, 0.88% Cu, 0.03% Co, 0.41 g/t Pt and 0.22 g/t Pd.

Another 1,700 meters of drilling is planned at Graal along with borehole EM geophysics to quantify potential thickness around the sulphide intersections and a ground EM survey (SQUID) to identify conductive zones to create high-value targets at depth.

Matt Halliday, P.Geo., President, COO and VP Exploration stated: “Graal has been an exciting property for our geological team from the time we hit massive sulphides in the first few holes. As we drilled more holes, we discovered even wider intervals of sulphides. We’re very much looking forward to the assays from the remaining 18 holes that are still not reported and continuing with exploration at this deposit.”

The 6,113-hectare Graal property is one of 14 properties recently acquired in northern Quebec covering 31,201 hectares prospective for EV battery metals such as nickel, copper, and cobalt. The drill program is currently being managed by Laurentia Exploration in association with GoldMinds Geoservices Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. This discovery has the highest silver resource grade in the world, with recent drill intercepts of up to 89,853 grams/tonne silver (2,621 oz/ton Ag). A drill program is underway to expand the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate scheduled for Q1 2022.

The company also has 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it is currently drilling and the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle’s high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it will be exploring in 2022.

