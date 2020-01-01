CanAlaska stakes three uranium prospects in Athabasca Basin

21 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article
more

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. [CVV-TSXV; CVVUF-OTCQB; DH7N-FSE] reports compilation work by the company’s staff has identified uranium potential in three areas of the western Athabasca basin of northern Saskatchewan. A total of 74,283 hectares have been staked.

The Chymko project (32,603 ha) is adjacent to the Virgin River shear zone and a series of potential shear structures have been identified; a uranium showing is adjacent to one of these structures. The Taggart project (28,328 ha) is on trend with the Patterson corridor, which host the Triple R and Arrow deposits with combined reported resources of 472 million pounds U3O8. The Carswell project (13,352 ha) is located in proximity to the Shea Creek and Cluff Lake deposits with total combined resources and production of 135 million lbs U3O8. A major conductive structure has been identified on this property.

Work will continue to identify key targets on each project in preparation for future exploration programs.

Cory Bely, CEO, said, “The addition of these three large project areas in the vicinity of world-class uranium deposits and districts in the Athabasca Basin is another example of CanAlaska successfully deploying its project generator model. We look forward to working with new joint venture partners to move these projects forward.”

CanAlaska recently completed drilling on its West McArthur joint venture project in the 42 zone discovery area, a joint venture with Cameco Corp. [CCO-TSX; CCJ-NYSE]. The company is awaiting results from 433 assay samples and 793 short-wave infrared (SWIR) samples submitted for analysis. The company’s other joint venture partner, Denison Mines Corp. [DML-TSX; DNN-NYSE American], has just completed drilling on the Moon Lake South project.

CanAlaska Uranium holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada’s Athabasca Basin.


Share this article
more

More Stories

Metallica Metals drills 34.9 metres of 1.11 g/t gold at Starr project, Ontario

19 hours ago Staff Writer

Benton and Sokoman Announce Gold Discovery at the Grey River Gold Project, Southern Newfoundland

21 hours ago Staff Writer

Red Pine hires GoldSpot for Ontario gold project

21 hours ago Staff Writer

Gold Mountain targets satellite zones at B.C. project

21 hours ago Staff Writer

Tempus drills 1.5 metres of 4.25 g/t gold at Elizabeth property, British Columbia

2 days ago Resource World

Rockcliff drills 8.3 metres of 3.33% CuEq at Copperman, Manitoba

2 days ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Metallica Metals drills 34.9 metres of 1.11 g/t gold at Starr project, Ontario

19 hours ago Staff Writer

CanAlaska stakes three uranium prospects in Athabasca Basin

21 hours ago Staff Writer

Benton and Sokoman Announce Gold Discovery at the Grey River Gold Project, Southern Newfoundland

21 hours ago Staff Writer

Red Pine hires GoldSpot for Ontario gold project

21 hours ago Staff Writer

Gold Mountain targets satellite zones at B.C. project

21 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.