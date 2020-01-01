CanAlaska stakes three uranium prospects in Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. [CVV-TSXV; CVVUF-OTCQB; DH7N-FSE] reports compilation work by the company’s staff has identified uranium potential in three areas of the western Athabasca basin of northern Saskatchewan. A total of 74,283 hectares have been staked.

The Chymko project (32,603 ha) is adjacent to the Virgin River shear zone and a series of potential shear structures have been identified; a uranium showing is adjacent to one of these structures. The Taggart project (28,328 ha) is on trend with the Patterson corridor, which host the Triple R and Arrow deposits with combined reported resources of 472 million pounds U 3 O 8 . The Carswell project (13,352 ha) is located in proximity to the Shea Creek and Cluff Lake deposits with total combined resources and production of 135 million lbs U3O8. A major conductive structure has been identified on this property.

Work will continue to identify key targets on each project in preparation for future exploration programs.

Cory Bely, CEO, said, “The addition of these three large project areas in the vicinity of world-class uranium deposits and districts in the Athabasca Basin is another example of CanAlaska successfully deploying its project generator model. We look forward to working with new joint venture partners to move these projects forward.”

CanAlaska recently completed drilling on its West McArthur joint venture project in the 42 zone discovery area, a joint venture with Cameco Corp. [CCO-TSX; CCJ-NYSE]. The company is awaiting results from 433 assay samples and 793 short-wave infrared (SWIR) samples submitted for analysis. The company’s other joint venture partner, Denison Mines Corp. [DML-TSX; DNN-NYSE American], has just completed drilling on the Moon Lake South project.

CanAlaska Uranium holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada’s Athabasca Basin.