Canstar drills 11.8 g/t gold over 5.69 metres at Golden Baie, Newfoundland

Canstar Resources Inc. [ROX-TSXV; CSRNF-OTC] reported additional assay results from 2021 drilling and channel sampling from the Kendell prospect at its Golden Baie project in south Newfoundland. The company also announces that a winter diamond drill program has commenced at the Kendell prospect. This program is expected to include up to 35 new drill holes which total approximately 2,000 metres and reflect the shallow nature of the mineralization.

Drilling highlights from the final 2021 drill hole assays at the Kendell prospect are provided below. Gold mineralization was extended by approximately 50 metres down-dip. Notable intervals and higher grade intercepts include 11.8 g/t gold over 5.69 metres in drill hole GB-21-50. Hole GB-21-20 returned 45.7 g/t gold over 1.07 metres near surface. Hole GB-21-51 returned 11.7 g/t gold over 3.00 metres, including 249.7 g/t gold over 0.09 metres. Refer to company press release for complete assays.

Matthieu Lapointe, vice-president of exploratior, commented: “We continue to be encouraged by the shallow, high-grade gold intercepts at the Kendell prospect. Gold mineralization has been observed in a 50-by-100-metre footprint that remains open along strike and down-dip/plunge. With less than 3,000 metres drilled to date, and limited drilling below 150 metres vertically, there is remarkable potential to expand the mineralization. Given the results announced today, we are excited to commence a winter drill program to further improve our understanding of the controls on gold mineralization and to better define and extend the high-grade gold mineralization identified from the 2021 drilling.”

Additional channel samples from the Kendell prospect trench were also collected in the summer of 2021. Highlights of channel samples included 10.4 g/t gold over 7.9 metres and 94. g/t gold over 6.9 metres.

Drill holes GB-21-17 to GB-21-19 were drilled from the same platform to test the area below channel F from the Kendell TGB-20-01 trench, which returned 2.9 g/t gold over 11.0 metres, including 6.2 g/t gold over 5.0 metres (see press release dated Nov. 30, 2020). Drill holes GB-21-20 to GB-21-22 were drilled from the same platform to test the area below channel G in trench TGB-20-01, which yielded an average grade of 4.7 g/t gold over 6.7 metres, including 10.2 g/t gold over 3.0 metres. Drill holes GB-21-20 and GB-21-21 intersected 2.0-metre intervals of 24.3 g/t gold and 9.5 g/t gold, respectively. Coarse gold is generally associated with quartz veining and acicular arsenopyrite.

Drill holes GB-21-50 to GB-21-55 were drilled from two platforms, with three holes per platform, and were designed to test the area 20 to 50 metres down-dip of the mineralization intersected in drill holes GB-21-01 to GB-21-13. It is interpreted that these drill holes have intersected two mineralized zones, an upper zone approximately one to three metres in length and a lower zone which ranges from three to six metres in length.

Gold mineralization at Kendell was delineated over a down-dip length of approximately 100 metres and a strike length of 50 metres based on assays from 36 drill holes in the 2021 drill program. Mineralized intercepts ranged from one metre to 11 metres in length.

Gold mineralization remains open along strike and down-dip/plunge at the Kendell prospect. A winter diamond drill program has now commenced to test the continuity of the shallow-dipping gold mineralization along strike, down-dip and down-plunge. The company anticipates that the drill program will consist of approximately 2,000 metres in up to 35 drill holes.

