Cantex Reports Rock Samples at Yukon project

6 hours ago Resource World
Cantex Mine Development

CEO Chad Ulansky standing on the South Zone

Cantex Mine Development Corp. [TSXV: CD] has released an update on the work program at its 100-percent-owned 14,077 hectare North Rackla claim block in the Yukon.

Dr. Charles Fipke reports Cantex has recently received the gold-copper-silver-lead-zinc results for 2,922 soil-talus and 338 rock samples collected during the 2020 field season in watersheds of anomalous heavy mineral stream samples within the North Rackla claims.  The claims are located 140km northeast of the town of Mayo and 110km east-northeast of the Victoria Gold Mine, Yukon.

The project was first drilled in 2016 and has successfully intersected high grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization commonly between 5 and 10 metres true width and containing 3 ounces per ton silver, and 20% combined lead and zinc.  Drilling has now intersected mineralization over a strike length of over 2,000 metres and to a depth of 700 metres.

Cantex shares responded to the news by increasing in price from an open of $0.59 to $0.71, but later receded to $0.47 on above average trading volume of over 2.7m shares being traded.


