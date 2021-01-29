Cartier Resources completes drilling at Benoist, Quebec

Cartier Resources Inc. [ECR-TSXV; ECRFF-OTC] reported results of Abitibi Geophysique Inc.’s InfiniTEM XL geophysical survey and subsequent drilling on the 100%-owned Benoist property, located 65 km northeast of Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Quebec. The programs aimed to further develop the potential of the project following the results of the first NI 43-101 resource estimate, published January 29, 2021.

The surface geophysical survey and geophysical surveys carried out in the drill holes outlined a zone of anomalous conductance associated with the presence of weakly conductive mineralization, peripheral to the Pusticamica deposit over a strike length of three kilometres and 350 metres wide, located under Lake Pusticamica.

The drill program, carried out between January 5 and September 30, 2021, consisted of 27 holes for a total of 17,000 metres. Ten holes were drilled along the lateral extension of the Pusticamica gold deposit within the anomalous conductance zone to explore its gold potential with a view to discovering new deposits. The drill holes tested beneath Lake Pusticamica at depths between 150 metres to 500 metres, 85% of the surface of the currently known potential gold corridor with an average spacing of 200 metres.

Seventeen deep holes were completed along the depth extension of the Pusticamica gold deposit, between 700 and 1,300 metres, with the objective of increasing the size of the deposit and/or discovering new gold zones. The resources of the Pusticamica gold deposit include 134,400 ounces gold in the indicated category and 107,000 ounces gold in the inferred category.

All of the drill holes beneath the Pusticamica deposit intersected sulphides and alteration zones over an area 1,400 m in length (dipping 60˚toward the southwest) by 300 metres in width, with thicknesses estimated between 21 to 39 metres, with weighted average grades respectively of 0.66 g/t gold and 0.40 g/t gold. Additional drill results are pending.

Philippe Cloutier, president and CEO, commented, “The Benoist mineralized system, as demonstrated by the recent drilling, is present over a strike length of three km, attains widths of 350 metres and reaches a depth of 1,300 metres, and is still open. It includes the resources of the Pusticamica deposit. However, the 2021 drilling did not identify additional high-grade zones. We continue to receive results and will reappraise the Benoist project potential at the completion of all drilling data.”

Cartier Resources has a solid cash position exceeding $6.3-million, and significant corporate and institutional support, notably with Agnico Eagle Mines, Jupiter Asset Management and the Quebec investment funds.