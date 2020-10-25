Cenovus completes merger with Husky Energy

Share this article















Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE-TSX, NYSE] reports its strategic combination with Husky Energy Inc. [HSE-TSX] has closed. The transaction creates a resilient integrated energy leader that is well positioned to provide superior returns for investors over the long term, as well as strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

The transaction was completed through a definitive arrangement agreement announced on October 25, 2020, under which Cenovus and Husky agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction. Pursuant to the transaction agreement, Husky common shareholders received 0.7845 of a Cenovus common share and 0.0651 of a Cenovus common share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share.

In addition, Husky preferred shareholders exchanged each Husky preferred share for one Cenovus preferred share with substantially identical terms.

Cenovus common shares remain listed on the TSX and New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CVE. The Cenovus warrants have been listed on the Toronto and New York exchanges under the ticker symbols CVE.WT and CVE.WS, respectively. The Cenovus preferred shares, Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7, have been listed on the TSX under the ticker symbols CVE.PR.A, CVE.PR.B, CVE.PR.C, CVE.PR.E and CVE.PR.G. The Cenovus warrants and Cenovus preferred shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX at the opening of market on January 6, 2021, and the Cenovus warrants are expected to begin trading on the NYSE at the opening of market on January 6, 2021. The Husky common shares and preferred shares are expected to be delisted by the TSX at the close of market on January 5, 2021.

With the close of the transaction, Husky has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cenovus and will remain as such until completion of a planned amalgamation among the two entities. Upon amalgamation, Cenovus will become the obligor under Husky’s existing long-term notes and other direct obligations. The combined company will continue to be headquartered in Calgary.

The combination creates Canada’s third-largest crude oil and natural gas producer, based on total company production, with about 750,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) of low-cost oil and natural gas production. Cenovus is also now the second-largest Canada-based refiner and upgrader, with total North American upgrading and refining capacity of approximately 660,000 barrels per day (bbl/d).

