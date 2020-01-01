Central banks maintain interest in gold

21 hours ago Resource World

1 kg Royal Canadian Mint Gold Bars

Share this article

Krishan Gopaul, Senior Analyst – EMEA at the World Gold Council, said “Central banks added a net 30.1t to global official gold reserves during July, virtually in line (+0.3%) with net purchases in June. This continues the healthy level of interest in gold we have seen from central banks so far this year.”

Gross purchases totalled 34.3t for the month, down significantly from 63.1t in June, which was boosted by Brazil’s 41.8t purchase. The large, strategic purchases we have seen from Hungary, Thailand, and Brazil in recent months are unlikely to be repeated frequently.

Total gross sales were also significantly lower compared to June. In July, they totalled a meagre 4.2t, down 28.9t month-on-month. Qatar (2.2t) and Poland (1.9t) were the only two central banks to register meaningful declines in their gold reserves.

The latest data, coupled with the findings from our recent Central Bank Survey, reinforces the view that central banks remain positive on gold. We maintain our expectation that central bank net buying will be positive for the year, and it’s looking more and more likely that it will be at a significantly higher level than 2020.


Share this article

More Stories

Global powers to fight for rich minerals base of Afghanistan

2 hours ago Resource World

Global diamond production to grow by 1.4% in 2021

21 hours ago Resource World

Orea-Nord Gold mine plan aims for reduced footprint

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Nobel raising $5 million for Chilean copper

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Interra Copper completes initial drill program at Thane property, B.C.

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Jervois Global closes US$192 million Freeport Cobalt acquisition

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Global powers to fight for rich minerals base of Afghanistan

2 hours ago Resource World

Central banks maintain interest in gold

21 hours ago Resource World

Global diamond production to grow by 1.4% in 2021

21 hours ago Resource World

Orea-Nord Gold mine plan aims for reduced footprint

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Nobel raising $5 million for Chilean copper

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.