China National Coal Association to deliver keynote address at 6th Mining Investment Asia in Singapore for first time

Mining Investment Asia (https://www.mininginvestmentasia.com/), South East Asia’s largest mining conference and exhibition, is deeply honoured to welcome Ms Su Chuanrong, Executive Director General of China National Coal Association (CNCA), as the keynote speaker on 17 March. This is the first time that CNCA is sending a delegation to a mining event in Singapore.

17 March will feature two conference streams – Coal in Asia and Women in Mining. Given her achievements as a female leader in China’s coal mining industry and the importance of China as the world’s largest coal producer, it is most fitting for Ms Su Chuanrong to deliver the opening keynote address where she will be speaking on the prospect of China’s coal industry.

Ms Su Chuanrong’s work in the Chinese and global coal sector

Ms Su graduated with a Ph.D from China University of Mining and Technology and has been holding various leadership positions at the China National Coal Association since 2008. Besides being the Executive Director General and overseeing international cooperation at CNCA, she is also the Secretary General of the Coal Committee of the World Mining Congress and the Technical Committee of the World Coal Association (WCA).

Other confirmed new speakers

New mining and finance stakeholders from Singapore and beyond have also confirmed their participation at Mining Investment Asia 2020 to share their expertise and insights. They include :

Junji Morinaga , Project Director, Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation

, Project Director, Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation Didier Rault , Chairman and CEO, World Mining Investment Limited, Hong Kong SAR

, Chairman and CEO, World Mining Investment Limited, Hong Kong SAR Manessa Mungroo , Managing Director, Singapore Mining Club

, Managing Director, Singapore Mining Club Constance Tan, Principal Consultant, Alvito Capital Holdings, Singapore

New post conference 1 day VALMIN Code training workshop on 20 March

VALMIN Code is increasingly used by corporate finance and legal professionals involved in listing documents, mineral asset valuation and legal disputes. Key learning points to be achieved through this one day training include:

Overview of mineral valuation – international standards and regulatory context

Relevance of project valuation

What is VALMIN Code – requirement and reporting

Case studies and learning from well written VALMIN reports

Implementation of valuation techniques in exploration and development project

This workshop will be conducted by two highly experienced trainers as follows:

Deborah Lord, Director Principal, VRM, VALMIN Committee, Australia

Keith Whitchurch, President Director, SMG Consultants, Indonesia

Spaces are still available for sponsors, exhibitors and delegates who wish to be a part of Mining Investment Asia.

https://www.mininginvestmentasia.com/

Background on Spire Events

Spire Events is a Singapore based events company specialising in mining & energy conferences and expos. Mining Investment Asia is part of the global Mining Investment Conference Series that spans across various locations in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin and North America and the Middle East.

Spire Events also organises the MiningTech Conference Series which focuses on technology in mining and they are held in Chile, South Africa and Brazil. Besides conferences, Spire Events also organises large scale mining and energy expos in Africa, namely Mauritania, DRC, Sierra Leone and Botswana. The full calendar of events can be found at www.spire-events.com

ISSUED BY: SPIRE EVENTS SINGAPORE

For media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Ng Chin Chye

Director (Marketing & Public Relations)

Tel: +65 6717 6014

Email: chinchye.ng@spire-events.com

