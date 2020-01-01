Clarity Gold mobilizes field crew to new BC prospects

Share this article















Clarity Gold Corp. [CLAR-CSE] is mobilizing a field crew to its recently acquired Tyber and the Gretna Green properties located on southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

The field crew will consist of a three-person team who will be conducting initial ground reconnaissance and sampling. The objective of the program will be to review the geology and mineralization, locate and verify historic mineral showings, and assess the properties for geochemical sampling. The company will also be conducting a grab sample program on targeted zones to locate additional areas of interest. The goal of the site visit is to design an effective exploration strategy for the Tyber and Gretna Green Projects.

“We are very pleased to be getting started on our 2020 exploration program on Vancouver Island,” said CEO James Rogers. “The Tyber and Gretna Green projects have not seen modern exploration and we are looking forward to designing and carrying out field programs to follow up on encouraging historic results.”

Tyber Project

The 928-hectare Tyber gold-copper-silver project is located in southeast Vancouver Island in the Nanaimo mining division, approximately 1.4 km south of Arrowsmith Lake and 18 km Southwest of Parksville.

Historic rock samples taken between 1916 and 1986 assayed up to 2.328 oz/ton gold (from historic adit dump), 16% copper and 305.5 oz/t silver. The Tyber Project consists of several mineralized shear zones ranging from less than 0.30 metres to 2.60 metres. Two historical adits on the Tyber Project, believed to be targeting mineralized quartz veins within local shear zones, extend approximately 14 metres and 47 metres in length.

Gretna Green Project

The 1,331-hectare Gretna Green gold-copper-silver project is located in the Alberni mining division, approximately 24 km southwest of Port Alberni and 1.3 km north of Henderson Lake. Historical reports show that a selected sample assayed 48.00 g/t gold, 51.43 g/t silver and 17.8% copper. Limited information on the Gretna Green Project is available.

