Coast Copper drills 2.38 g/t gold over 6.72 metres at Empire mine, British Columbia

Coast Copper Corp. [COCO-TSXV] has hired an experienced exploration manager; has completed five core drill holes during its current exploration program in the newly discovered area at Raven Bluff; is continuing to drill on other new targets; and has received all the 2021 drill results at the 100%-optioned Empire mine property, northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Coast Copper hired Jesse Collison as Exploration Manager. Mr. Collison is an engineering geologist with more than 15 years of project management and advanced exploration experience on a variety of deposit types.

Adam Travis, CEO, commented, “We are very excited to welcome Jesse to our team. As a testament to the strength of the Empire Project, Jesse approached us after his review of advanced exploration projects in British Columbia having past production similar to ones he had been working on with Knight Piesold, where he could add significant value to a junior explorer. I am excited about our new drilling this year targeting our new discoveries, extending them along strike and at depth and taking that newfound knowledge into other areas of the property. Our exploration drilling at Raven Bluff is following up on our new discovery of 7.18 g/t gold and 3.17% copper over 16.3 metres and is progressing well with all five drill-holes extending the geological strike to over 100 metres so far and to a vertical depth of 250 metres. We are also testing at depth and along strike of the newly re-discovered Raven Pit, the West Pipe Dyke and the Lower Marten Showing. Our 2021 results (which 16 of the 19 holes returned significant* results) are proving that the Empire Project is a very target rich environment for copper-gold mineralization not only around the margins of the historical iron ore pit but also in underexplored areas near other historical occurrences and pits.”

The 2022 drilling on the Empire Mine property has progressed steadily and Coast Copper has completed five diamond drill holes (MW22-020, 021, 022, 023 & 026) within the newly discovered Raven Bluff area where previous results from 2021 included MW21-015 that returned 7.18 g/t gold and 3.17% copper over 16.3 metres, including 16.86 g/t gold over 4.70 metres and 4.64 g/t gold, 12.51% copper and 197.6 g/t silver over 3.36 metres.

Additional drilling includes two drill-holes (MW22-024 & 025) at the newly re-discovered buried Raven pit where last year’s drilling from drillhole MW21-017 returned 6.2 g/t gold over 1.67 metres.

One drillhole has also been completed (MW22-027) on the West Pipe Dyke (located ~100 metres east of the Merry Widow Pit). Early 1960s exploration indicated a magnetic high west of the Kingfisher central deposit and was named the West Pipe.

Based on the new discoveries at Raven Bluff and our geological understanding of significant gold and copper mineralization associated with high angled structures, drilling is also proposed at the Lower Marten showing, which has never been drill tested as previous drillholes in the area failed in overburden and/or fell well short of the target.

The final assay results from the 2021 drill program included MW21-011 which targeted northwest of the current resource block estimation and intersected 2.38 g/t gold and 0.71% copper over 6.72 metres and another interval of 0.86 g/t gold and 0.31% copper over 12.75 metres. The results from MW21-011 and the rest of the 2021 drilling around the Merry Widow resource has enabled a better geological understanding of the Merry Widow deposit and how to best target expansion of the resource.

Coast Copper also tested the location of the Old Sport Horizon as known from the closed Benson Lake Mine with drill hole MW21-018. This drill-hole intersected the Old Sport Horizon returning 0.38 g/t gold and 1.64% copper over 0.71 metres. This is extremely important as very little information on the actual location of the Old Sport Horizon in 3D space was known. Now, the Old Sport Horizon can be targeted with a much higher degree of confidence. See company website for complete drill results.

The Empire Mine property covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold and silver.

