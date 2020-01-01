Cons. Woodjam drills 251 metres of 1.04 g/t gold at Woodjam Project, BC

Share this article















Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. [WCC-TSXV; CWMCF-OTC] reported further results from drilling on the Deerhorn Zone at its 100%-owned 64,000-hectare Woodjam Project located 50 km east of the city of Williams Lake, British Columbia.

Results from the second hole of the drilling program, DH-20-72, have been received and confirm that mineralization in this area continues vertically to at least 294 metres below surface where it appears that the hole exited the northeast side of the zone coinciding with the appearance of post-mineral dikes. The zone remains open to depth.

Drill hole DH-20-72 returned 251 metres grading 1.04 g/t gold and 0.23% copper (1.29 g/t AuEq or 1.19% CuEq), including 155 metres of 1.51 g/t gold and 0.29% copper (1.82 g/t AuEq of 1.68% CuEq), including 56 metres of 2.04 g/t gold and 0.36% copper (2.45 g/t AuEq or 2.26% CuEq), and 43 metres of 0.42 g/t gold and 0.14% copper (0.57 g/t AuEq or 0.53% CuEq).

The company is very encouraged by these results as the intercepts yielded long and well-mineralized sections, verifying the continuity of the zone at depth. Along with previously released hole DH20-71 in November 2020, the drill results are meeting the company’s objective of determining the potential for both higher grade zoning within the zone as well as the continuity of mineralization to depth below the resource boundaries.

The 2020 drilling program was designed to test continuity across and at depth in the steeply dipping system within an interpreted feeder zone of the higher grade portion of the deposit. Hole DH-20-72 was drilled to 617.0 metres at a minus-85-degree angle to test vertical continuity.

The Deerhorn Zone, with an inferred resource of 32.8 million tonnes grading 0.49 g/t gold and 0.22% copper, contains 516,200 ounces of gold.

Since the first drill hole at Deerhorn was completed in 2008, a total of 70 drill holes averaging 286 metres in length have been completed. Well-mineralized holes include hole DH10-21 with 139.5 metres grading 1.26 g/t gold and 0.28% copper, and hole DH12-48 with 264.2 metres grading 1.45 g/t gold and 0.26% copper (including 58.0 metres grading 2.71 g/t gold and 0.40% copper.

Share this article













