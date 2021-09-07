Cons Woodjam drills 3.85 g/t AuEq over 24 metres at Woodjam, British Columbia

Share this article

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. [WCC-TSXV; CWMCF-OTCQB] reported final results from the 2021 drilling program at the 100%-owned Woodjam property, approximately 50 km northeast of the city of Williams Lake. Nine holes were completed for a total of 3,913.63 metres. The results from three holes drilled in the Megaton target and the Southeast zone were released on September 7, 2021. The final results for the six Deerhorn holes were received late last week.

Drill hole DH21-75 returned 48.00 metres of 0.50 g/t gold, and 0.23% copper (0.85 AuEq – gold equivalent or 0.56% CuEq), including 26.00 metres of 0.64 g/t gold and 0.28% copper (1.07 g/t AuEq or 0.70% CuEq). Hiole DH21-76 returned 34.00 metres of 0.68 g/t gold and 0.34% copper (1.20 g/t AuEq or 0.79% CuEq).

Hole DH21-77 returned 109.22 metres of 0.78 g/t gold and 0.18% copper (1.05 g/t AuEq or 0.69% CuEq), including 62.00 metres of 1.22 g/t gold and 0.19% copper (1.51 g/t gold or 0.99% CuEq), including 24.00 metres of 3.12 g/t gold and 0.48% copper (3.85 g/t AuEq or 2.53% CuEq), and 12.15 metres of 1.07 g/t gold and 0.18% copper (1.34 g/t AuEq or 0.88% CuEq).

Hole DH21-78 returned 205.00 metres of 0.37 g/t gold and 0.10% copper (0.52 g/t AuEq or 0.34% CuEq), and 110.00 metres of 0.49 g/t gold and 0.12% copper (0.67 g/t gold or 0.44% CuEq). Hole DG21-79 returned 22.00 metres of 0.62 g/t gold and 0.32% copper (1.11 g/t AuEq or 0.73% CuEq) and 16.00 metres of 0.18 g/t gold and 0.11% copper (0.35 g/t AuEq or 0.23% CuEq).

Hole DH21-80 returned 199.00 metres of 0.35 g/t gold and 0.32% copper (0.84 g/t gold or 0.55% CuEq), including 103.00 metres of 0.53 g/t gold and 0.42% copper (1.17 g/t gold or 0.77% CuEq) and 13.00 metres of 2.00 g/t gold and 0.34% copper (3.43 g/t gold or 2.25% CuEq).

Drilling in the Deerhorn zone continues to return positive results from the northwest-trending corridor in the southwesterly portion of the resource area. The company is continuing to intersect strong gold and copper grades while confirming the continuity of the zone. Three of the holes, DH21-75, 76 and 79, intersected narrower intervals due to post-mineral dikes.

Drill hole DH21-80 was drilled on a parallel northwest-trending more copper-dominant corridor approximately 200 metres north of the first five holes. The hole was drilled to improve the company’s understanding of the geometry in this area which has not been extensively drilled. The results indicate that it can intersect long intervals of strong copper and gold grades and the area remains open along strike in both directions.

The company is pleased with the results at the Woodjam project which continues to show strong upside in exploration potential. Planning is under way for the 2022 season with the intention of further testing target areas and expanding resources.

The 64,000-hectare Woodjam copper-gold porphyry project is in a low-elevation flat-to-undulating landscape, well accessed by logging roads and in close proximity to hydro power.

