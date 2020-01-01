Copper Fox identifies two porphyry targets at Eaglehead, British Columbia

Share this article

Copper Fox Metals Inc. [CUU-TSXV; CPFXF-OTC], through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc., released an update on the geophysical modelling on its 100%-owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 km east of Dease Lake, northern British Columbia.

The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,956 ha) of the late Jurassic age, Eaglehead stock located at the southern margin of the Quesnel terrane. The Quesnel terrane hosts several porphyry copper deposits including Lorraine, Mt. Milligan, and Mount Polly to the south.

In preparation for a 2022 field season, compilation and re-interpretation of current and historical exploration data resulted in completion of a Magnetization Vector Inversion (MVI) analyses of the airborne magnetic and radiometric data collected in 2014. Magnetization Vector Inversion is an exploration technique used to locate magnetite-bearing, high temperature hydrothermal centres indicative of potassic-altered (K-spar-magnetite-secondary biotite) zones associated with porphyry systems.

The MVI analyses identified five areas, interpreted to represent late-stage intrusive plugs with associated potassic (magnetite) alteration. Four of the interpreted late-stage intrusive plugs exhibit a strong spatial correlation to the Thibert Fault system. The four interpreted intrusives located along the Thibert Fault exhibit a strong positive correlation to known areas of copper mineralization and copper-molybdenum (‘Cu-Mo’) in soil geochemical anomalies.

The compilation indicates the main portion of the porphyry could be to the north and at depth below the near surface mineralized zones.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, “The MVI study has identified a 10-km long linear trend with four late-stage intrusive plugs exhibiting the magnetic characteristics of a porphyry copper system. These late-stage intrusives are located at depth below the surface zones of mineralization distributed along or in proximity to the Thibert Fault and show a very strong correlation with all known areas of copper mineralization and Cu-Mo in soil geochemical anomalies. The MVI study also identified two previously unknown targets and identified priority areas in which to focus future exploration.”

