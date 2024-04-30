Copper – Gold Discovery *High Grade*

Share this article

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

(TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE)

Crescat Capital LLC (“Crescat”) increased its strategic investment to 19.97 % ownership of the Company, as announced on April 30th, 2024.

Through his role as technical and geologic director of Crescat Capital, Dr. Quinton Hennigh continues to provide technical advice to the Company. Dr. Hennigh is a world-renowned exploration geologist with over 30 years of experience, including with major gold mining firms Homestake Mining, Newcrest Mining, and Newmont Mining.

Dr. Hennigh stated, “Very promising results from 2023’s maiden drill program confirmed strong potential for “Surebet” style intrusive-related gold-base metal lodes at Bingo. In addition, follow up drilling at Midas continues to demonstrate the presence of a large volcanogenic massive sulfide system in need of further work. With interest in the mining exploration space quickly heating up, it is critical that companies like Juggernaut get back to the job of making discovery. I look forward to working with the Company’s team as plans are made for this year’s drill campaign at both of these exciting projects. “

“We look forward to helping Juggernaut continue their work at Bingo and Midas in the coming drill season, given the potential for a significant discovery, remarked Kevin Smith, Crescat’s founder and Chief Investment Officer. “This is the same exploration team that delivered a major gold and silver discovery for us at Goliath Resources’ Surebet. They are highly capable of doing the same at one or both of these targets.”

BINGO PROPERTY: Shear Hosted High-Grade Gold and Copper Discovery

Bingo is located in the Eskay Rift in an evolving gold district in a world-class geologic setting within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, host to several multi-million-ounce gold deposits confirming the untapped discovery potential that remains while vast areas of newly exposed bedrock are exposed due to recent snowpack and glacial abatement.

Bingo comprises the same world-class geological units as Goliath Resource’s Surebet discovery located 12 km to the West, including Hazelton Volcanics and related sediments and intrusive rocks, as well as the same style of mineralization of pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, and galena, hosted in a similarly oriented west dipping shear zone.

Select Drill Holes to Date:

Drill hole BI-23-01 intersected 11.42 gpt AuEq (7.57 gpt Au, 20.23 gpt Ag and 2.72 % Cu) over 5.11 meters, including 19.69 gpt AuEq (13.05 gpt Au, 24.93 gpt Ag and 4.70 % Cu) over 2.90 meters.

Drill hole BI-23-04 intersected 4.23 gpt AuEq (2.52 gpt Au, 11.05 gpt Ag and 1.16 % Cu) over 10.12 meters, including 6.74 gpt AuEq (4.01 gpt Au, 17.37 gpt Ag and 1.85 % Cu) over 5.89 meters.

Drill hole BI-23-02 intersected 4.81 gpt AuEq (2.86 gpt Au, 8.72 gpt Ag and 1.39 % Cu) over 7.05 meters, including 9.49 gpt AuEq (5.69 gpt Au, 17.36 gpt Ag and 2.70 % Cu) over 5.89 meters and 12.35 gpt AuEq (7.31 gpt Au, 23.11 gpt Ag and 3.58 % Cu) over 2.45 meters.

Drill hole BI-23-03 intersected 2.22 gpt AuEq (1.39 gpt Au, 4.06 gpt Ag and 0.58 % Cu) over 5.78 meters, including 2.56 gpt AuEq (1.66 gpt Au, 4.58 gpt Ag and 0.62 % Cu) over 4.73 meters and 10.67 gpt AuEq (6.77 gpt Au, 21.30 gpt Ag and 2.69 % Cu) over 0.92 meters.

Bingo 3D Schematic:

Bingo Outcrops: 550 M X 350 M samples up to 7.39 gpt Au

Midas Property: Eskay-style VHMS

Midas Kokomo target is a strong drill ready Eskay-style VHMS showing with a 1 m chip sample assaying 9.343 gpt Au, 117 gpt Ag, 1.58 % Cu and 1.77 % Zn. The outcrop remains open in all directions where outcrops of the same or similar lithology extend over several hundred meters. Kokomo showing has been mapped by the British Columbia Geological Survey (BCGS; M. McKeown, J. Nelson and R. Friedman, 2007) as a conformable sequence of layered Paleozoic felsic to mafic subaqueous volcaniclastic rocks including lenses of massive sulphide surrounded by an extensive alteration zone consistent with VHMS deposits. The Kokomo target has strong potential to evolve into a significant new VHMS discovery supported by known mineralization, grade, alteration, and textures observed at the surface and, most recently, by the chargeability and resistivity anomalies highlighted by the 3D inversion of the IP data. The latter is confirmation of the continuation of the system at depth which remains open to the east and to the south making the Kokomo showing a strong drill target for an Eskay style discovery.

Midas Induced Polarization:

Juggernaut MCAP $9M CAD *The Opportunity*

Goliath MCAP $100M *The same team as JUGR*

