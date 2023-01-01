Core Assets extends mineralized trend at Silver Lime project, Blue property, British Columbia

Share this article

Core Assets Corp. [CSE-CC; FSE-5RJ; OTCQB-CCOOF] reported assay results from the 2023 surface sampling campaign at the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project, central Blue Property, Atlin Mining District, northwest British Columbia.

Highlights: In 2023, 89 surficial rock samples were collected within the 9.5km x 10km mineralized footprint at the Silver Lime Project.

Nick Rodway, President and CEO, commented, “The Team continues to discover significant, high-grade mineralization at surface at Silver Lime enhancing the surficial footprint and metal endowment of the Project. We are currently preparing for another exciting and fully funded exploration season at Silver Lime which will continue to prove how significant this polymetallic deposit is.”

At the Gally Target, located immediately southwest of the Sulphide City Porphyry, high-grade, Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization was extended by 850m along trend to the south, increasing the Pete’s-Sulphide City-Gally trend to 2.5km in length. Samples of marble hosted massive sulphide carbonate replacement and sulphide-bearing veins in schist were collected along this trend extension in 2023 and graded up to 680 g/t Ag, >20% Pb, 14% Zn, 0.55% Cu, 0.75 g/t Au, 0.14% Bi and 155 ppm Te.

The company’s longest and best drilling intercepts to-date were obtained from the Pete’s and Gally targets in 2023. SLM23-028 intersected 6.40 metres grading 159 g/t Ag, 8.7% Pb, 7.7% Zn and 0.23% Cu from 27.43 metres depth, including 0.57 metres of 301 g/t Ag, 11.5% Pb, 10.7% Zn, and 0.31% Cu, whereas SLM23-048 returned 8 metres of 139 g/t Ag, 3.5% Pb+Zn and 0.18% Cu, including 0.50 metres of 1,030 g/t Ag, 32.4% Pb+Zn, 1.16% Cu, 0.19% Bi and 270 ppm Te from surface.

This year’s surface sampling program also extended mineralization at the Jackie CRD Target, where 6 out of the top 10 samples were collected, returning up to 1,130 g/t Ag with 13.5% Zn, 7.3% Pb, 0.25% Bi and 240 ppm Te.

High grade carbonate replacement mineralization was extended for 35 metres along trend to the northwest at Jackie in 2023, where semi-massive sulphide veins grading up to 347 g/t Ag, 9.3% Pb, 5.5% Zn, 0.41 g/t Au, 0.36% Cu and 110 ppm Te were found crosscutting an intermediate dyke.

The company looks forward to presenting its 2023 Exploration Summary and announcing plans for the 2024 program in the coming weeks.

In 2023, 12 samples returned over 200 g/t Ag, 14 greater than 2% Pb, 26 greater than 2% Zn and 14 samples graded over 0.20% Cu.

Superimposed high-grade mineralization styles spanning the full Porphyry-CRD continuum are widespread at the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project.

The company has recently obtained ASTER and Sentinel-2 remote sensing data for the entirety of the 1,140 km2 Blue Property Mineral Tenure. Spaceborne multispectral datasets are used to identify mineralogical assemblages from prospective host rocks, alteration halos and target mineralization styles on a regional scale.

Other works in progress include the development of dynamic 3D structural models for our target areas at the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project with SRK Consulting prior to the start of the 2024 field season, and comprehensive geochronological studies in conjunction with academics at the University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth, United Kingdom focusing primarily on U-Pb age dating of carbonate and prospective porphyries and dykes at the Laverdiere and Silver Lime Projects.

The Silver Lime Project is predominantly hosted in carbonate rocks of the Florence Range Metamorphic Suite (ca. 1150Ma).

To-date, A total of 9,809.70 metres of exploratory diamond drilling has been completed at the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project. First-pass drilling successfully confirmed the presence of high-grade Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu carbonate replacement (CRD) mineralization at depth, as well as widespread porphyry Mo mineralization and associated mineralized skarn.

The explored extent of the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project currently measures 10 km by 9.5 km. High-grade carbonate replacement mineralization has been observed in folded marble host rocks ranging up to 250-metres-thick. In 2022, Ag-Zn-Pb-Cu-bearing mineralization was intersected near the bottom of Sulphide City hole SLM22-006 near 453 metres depth.

Currently, the Silver Lime Project consists of 7 highly prospective targets that span the complete mineralization spectrum from Porphyry Mo-Cu to Fe-Zn-Cu-Ag massive sulphide skarn (Sulphide City) and Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu-Au carbonate replacement mineralization (Gally, Pete’s, Grizzly, Jackie), to distal, sediment-hosted Ag-Au bearing quartz veining and Au-bearing base metal sulphide vein occurrences (Amp, Falcon). Prospecting and surface sampling in 2022 and 2023 more than doubled the number of exposed, high-grade carbonate replacement massive sulphide targets at Silver Lime that remain open in all directions and at depth.

Core Assets holds 100% ownership in the Blue property, which covers a land area of114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation.

