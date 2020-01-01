Cruz Acquires Drill Ready ‘Solar Lithium Project’ in Nevada

12 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Cruz Cobalt Corp. [CSE-CRUZ, OTC Pink-BKTPF, FSE-A2DMG8] has reported that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a drill ready lithium project in Nevada consisting of 155 contiguous claims totaling 3,100 acres prospective for lithium. Cruz management plans to immediately apply for a drill permit and expects to be drilling this project as soon as possible. Nevada is the go to address for North American lithium production and Cruz is extremely pleased to add this project to the Company’s existing lithium brine project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Recently, investor interest in lithium stocks has taken a new leg higher as many lithium giants have traded at all-time highs this week.

Jim Nelson, President of Cruz states, “Cruz is in a unique position to potentially capitalize on both our cobalt and lithium assets. Not only does Cruz have cobalt projects in Ontario & Idaho, we also have a lithium project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada, being one of the few companies that have access to the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America. Recently, energy behemoth Schlumberger, through its strategic partnership with Pure Energy Ltd. began building a lithium brine pilot plant with approximately $30 million USD being spent in developments, directly bordering Cruz’s Clayton Valley lithium project. Cruz currently has approximately $1.5 million in the treasury, which enables the Company to start operations immediately. We are about to come into a major news flow cycle and management remains confident that 2021 will be a transformative year for the Company as Cruz has multiple strategically located, and ethically sourced, lithium and cobalt projects in North America.”

Cruz entered into an arm’s length Agreement with ‘Las Vegas Lithium Locators Corp.’ (LVLLC) to acquire all the issued and outstanding share capital of LVLLC. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue seven million common shares of the Company (each, a “Share”) at a deemed price of $0.07 per Share. This share issuance will not result in a change of control. LVLLC, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, owns a 100 per cent undivided, unencumbered legal and beneficial interest in the ‘Solar Lithium Project’ consisting of 155 contiguous claims totaling 3,100 acres in Nevada.

Cruz share price was at CAD$0.105 cents with volume of nearly 7m shares trading hands.


Share this article

More Stories

Scottie Resources, AUX Resources complete merger

13 hours ago Resource World

Volcanic, Radius Gold shares rally on Guatemala news

14 hours ago Resource World

Ganfeng in $353 million bid for Millennial Lithium

14 hours ago Resource World

Aguila American advances on copper project news

2 days ago Staff Writer

Golden Tag hits 257 g/t AgEq over 16.34 m

2 days ago Resource World

Puma Exploration Drills Visible Gold (Vg) in the Inaugural Drilling Program at Williams Brook Gold Property, New Brunswick, Canada

2 days ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Cruz Acquires Drill Ready ‘Solar Lithium Project’ in Nevada

12 hours ago Resource World

Scottie Resources, AUX Resources complete merger

13 hours ago Resource World

Volcanic, Radius Gold shares rally on Guatemala news

14 hours ago Resource World

Ganfeng in $353 million bid for Millennial Lithium

14 hours ago Resource World

Aguila American advances on copper project news

2 days ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.