Cruz Battery completes first phase of Solar lithium project drilling, Nevada

Cruz Battery Metals Corp. [CRUZ-CSE; BKTFF-OTC; A2DMG8-FSE] has completed the first phase of drilling on its 100%-owned Solar lithium project that directly borders American Lithium Corp.’s TLC project, Nevada

Significant intercepts of the targeted potential lithium-bearing claystone formation were encountered in all the holes drilled in this phase. Hole 2 encountered a very substantial 345 feet of the targeted potential lithium-bearing claystone. Hole 1 intercepted approximately 180 feet of claystone formation starting from 10 feet below surface and hole 3 was halted due to excessive snow in Nevada; however, a solid 100-foot claystone formation was intercepted, and the hole was stopped while still in this claystone formation. All samples are being rushed for assay to ALS.

Jim Nelson, president of Cruz, stated: “We are absolutely thrilled with these initial results on the substantial 6,215-acre Solar lithium project in Nevada. Having intercepted significant footage of the targeted potential lithium-bearing claystone formation was exactly what we had hoped for when we started working on this project. Considering we are directly bordering American Lithium’s TLC project, who also just announced significant claystone intercepts according to their news dated December 1, 2021, of ‘Claystone stratigraphy intersected ranges from 38 m to 96.9 m (125 to 318 ft) thick.’ All samples from this maiden drill program have been rushed to ALS. When you factor in that lithium prices are currently at all-time highs, there couldn’t be a better time for this to happen. We are eagerly awaiting the assay results and plan to immediately work on the next phase of drilling, which we anticipate will be significantly more extensive after the results of this small initial drill program. Management anticipates that 2022 will be a breakout year for Cruz.”

Cruz has several projects located throughout North America, comprising five in Ontario, four in British Columbia, two in Idaho and two in Nevada. Cruz’s Nevada lithium projects consist of the ~6,215-acre Solar lithium project and the 240-acre Clayton Valley lithium project.