Damara Gold grab samples up to 70.6 g/t gold at Placer Mountain, British Columbia

Damara Gold Corp. [DMR-TSXV; SLMZF-OTC] discovered a new zone of mineralized quartz veins, completed mechanized trenching and commenced core drilling on its 75%-owned Placer Mountain project south of Princeton, southwest British Columbia.

The company has now completed a mechanized trenching program consisting of the collection of 110 continuous chip samples from a combined total of 322 metres in four separate trenches across the newly discovered Kodiak vein zone. Mineralized quartz veins were intersected on the western end of trenches 1 and 2, and the eastern end of trench 3. Bedrock exposure in trench 4 was limited to one short section due to deep overburden and did not adequately test the strike extension of the vein system.

Rush assays from 10 selected float grab samples collected by soil samplers at the new Kodiak zone ranged from below detection up to 70.6 g/t gold and 244 g/t silver. The grab samples were collected from two separate areas. One area is 750 metres southwest along trend of the Kodiak zone veins and the other is 200 metres south-southeast, on a possible separate trend.

Neither area has yet had follow-up trenching. The company awaits analytical results for both the trench samples as well as 660 infill and extension soil samples collected during the phase II program. The results will be used to design a follow-up program of maiden core drilling this year as well as further soil sampling, trenching, ground geophysics in 2022.

The company also has contracted Full Force Drilling of Peachland, B.C., to mobilize a skid-mounted Zinex A5 core drill to the property to begin drilling at the Main zone as part of a 2,000-metre drill program.

Approximately 1,000 metres of drilling in at least 10 holes will be carried out along strike of the 2020 drilling at the Main zone. One long hole will test both the Main vein as well as an SGH gold anomaly from sampling completed in June of this year. One hole on a large stepout to the northeast will test a strong chargeability anomaly from the 2020 IP survey.

Approximately 1,000 metres of drilling is also slated for the new Kodiak zone trenching discovery.

Larry Nagy, CEO, commented: “We are very excited to be drilling again at Placer Mountain and testing the along strike extensions of the Main vein we intersected last Winter. We eagerly await analytical results on the new Kodiak zone, which will provide us with a second major target to test this year. The recently flooding has unfortunately had a devastating effect on the nearby town of Princeton, and we are working closely with local suppliers and contractors to ensure everyone’s well-being and safety during these difficult times.”