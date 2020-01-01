Damara Gold trenches 44.5 metres of 0.70 g/t gold at Placer Mountain, British Columbia

Damara Gold Corp.’s [DMR-TSXV; SLMZF-OTC] phase 2 soil sampling at the Kodiak Zone has expanded the size of the anomaly to 400 metres in width and 1.2 km in length, with individual soil samples grading up to 18,067 parts per billion (ppb) (18.067 g/t gold) and 52.1 g/t silver on its 75%-owned Placer Mountain project south of Princeton, southwestern British Columbia.

Preliminary trenches excavated within part of the zone have intersected a swarm of parallel quartz-sulfide veining within mineralized and altered granite, suggesting the potential for a bulk-tonnage style system at the Kodiak zone. Trench TR-03 returned 0.70 g/t gold across 44.5 metres at its southeastern half, and higher-grade subintervals included a 20-cm quartz-sulfide vein grading 29.30 g/t gold and 78.40 g/t silver. The maiden trenches have tested 130 metres of the 400 metres width and 180 metres of the 1.2-km length of the soil anomaly.

Kodiak zone soil anomaly greatly expanded

The phase 2 soil sampling consisted of 660 samples collected in October. The east-northeast trending anomaly is 400 metres in width across the slope, which has only been partially tested by trenching. The length of the anomaly spans 1.2 km with the western end continuing up the opposing side of the valley. On its eastern end, the anomaly trends underneath post-mineral volcanic cover rocks.

Orange iron oxide staining in logging road cuts within the Kodiak correlates well with anomalous gold-in-soil values. The company is investigating the use of high-resolution satellite imagery to identify further areas of elevated iron oxides to aid in the planning of a 2022 soil sampling grid.

Trenching results indicate potential for both high-grade and bulk tonnage style mineralization within the Kodiak zone

Trench TR-01 to the southwest intersected 8 metres of 2.56 g/t gold and 8.34 g/t silver including 0.5 meters of 31.2 g/t gold and 99.4 g/t silver. Trench TR-02, the furthest southwest, intersected 4 meters of 3.0 g/t gold and 9.7 g/t silver.

Drilling on Placer Mountain is progressing rapidly despite setbacks due to the recent extreme weather conditions in southern British Columbia. Some 1,169 metres of drilling have been completed in 10 holes, covering approximately 400 metres of strike along the Main Zone, a substantial increase to the strike length tested in 2020. The company remains on track to have all core cut, sampled and in the lab by the holiday break.

Larry Nagy, CEO, commented "We are very pleased with the progress we've made so far with the program and the quality of the Full Force Drilling crew. Production has been good, and a significant amount of strike has been covered along the veining system at the Main Zone. We are excited to have the drill now mobilized at the Kodiak Zone, which has shaped up as a prime target area. The trenching and the phase II soil results are very encouraging and demonstrate a more robust gold anomaly than that at the Main Zone. We are very optimistic for the holes we have planned to test the zone's 400-metre width."