Decade drills 1,078 g/t AgEq over 1.8 metres at Del Norte, Golden Triangle

Decade Resources Ltd. [DEC-TSXV; DECXF-OTC] reported check assays for the first two drill holes on the 70%-optioned Del Norte property 30 km east of Stewart, British Columbia in the Golden Triangle. Results were first announced in a February 11, 2021 press release based on ICP results.

Results for silver from the re-check fire assaying show appreciable enhancement of values versus the initial ICP results. Based on the enhanced silver results, the company is re-issuing the results from the intersections. For DDH DN20-01 check assays indicate an increase from 386 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) to 1,078 g/t AgEq in the Kosciuszko Zone. Results of check assays for DDH DN20-02 confirm the initial results.

Drill hole DN20-01 returned 1.8 metres grading 4.50 g/t gold and 754.0 g/t silver. Hole DN20-02 returned 4.34 metres of 0.78 g/t gold and 42.68 g/t silver.

The company is presently check assaying any enhanced ICP silver values using fire assay methods. Once check results are obtained, Decade will report them.

Ed Kruchkowski, President, commented, “The company was very successful in not only confirming previous results but outlining numerous silver-rich areas for further exploration. The property has numerous different mineralization styles and the company focused on the silver bearing veins and breccias. At the start of the program there were two main silver-bearing trends outlined and at the conclusion of 2020 exploration, the company had defined six different systems. The zones show great continuity and grades over long distances. At the start of this year’s exploration, historic drilling had indicated a possible wide zone of mineralization based on the Company’s interpretation, that was named the Argo zone. It does not outcrop and is at depth just to the west of the LG vein. Shallow holes did not intersect this zone but the deeper holes were successful in confirming the zone as well as indicating the presence of appreciable mineralization. Work in 2021 will aim at expanding the area of this deeper mineralization as well as testing new zones.”

