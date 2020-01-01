Decade drills 2,128.48 g/t AgEq over 2.46 metres in BC’s Golden Triangle

Share this article















Decade Resources Ltd. [DEC-TSXV; DECXF-OTC] said Thursday March 11 that it received most of the assays and check assays for a further 20 holes from the 2020 program on the Del Norte property 34 km east of Stewart in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle.

The project was optioned from Teuton Resources Corp. [TUO-TSXV; TEUTF-OTC; TFE-FSE] in January of 2020 with terms allowing the company to earn up to a 55% interest in the property by spending $4 million over 5 years. The company can earn an additional 20% interest by carrying the property to commercial production.

This portion of the 2020 drill program was designed to test a number of targets generated by a comprehensive review of past work on the property and augmented by prospecting discoveries made early in the field season (such as Eagle’s News).

Highlights from drilling into the Argo zone include: 1,049.64 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq] over 6.03 metres in hole DDH DN20-18, including 119.95 g/t AgEq over 58.37 metres and 2,128.48 g/t AgEq over 2.46 metres in DDH DN20-20, including 221.03 g/t AgEq over 34.09. metres.

Decade shares fell on the news, dropping 7.7% or $0.005 to $0.06 on volume of 1.63 million.

The 2020 drill program was designed to establish the relationship with the LG vein with the Kosciuszko Zone and to test any new mineralization such as the Eagle’s Nest that was found during the program. Drilling in 2020 took place from five different rock islands in the South Nelson glacier area. Drilling occurred west of the LG vein area which was tested in 2003-2006.

“The company was very successful in outlining numerous silver rich area for further exploration,” said Decade President Ed Kruchkowski.

Kruchkowski went on to say that the Argo Zone will be the focus of exploration in 2021. At the start of the past season’s program, there were two main silver bearing trends outlined and at the conclusion of 2020 exploration, the company had defined six different systems.

“The zones show great continuity and grades over long distances,’’ Kruchkowski said. “At the start of the 2020 field season exploration, new interpretations had indicated a possible wide zone of mineralization, that was named the Argo Zone,’’ he said. “It does not outcrop and is at depth just to the west of the LG vein.’’

Recommendations from consultants include a $2 million program.

