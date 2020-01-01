Deepest Gold Zone Intersected to Date at Renforth’s Wholly Owned New Alger Gold Property in Mine Vein #3

Share this article















Deepest gold mineralization drilled to date at New Alger in REN-20-40 which intersected 6.3m of 1.46 g/t Au in the #3 vein at a vertical depth of 410m

Mine area veins exhibit high grade nugget effect again, with the most recent interval obtained of 32.33 g/t Au over 0.4m in REN-20-39

Mine area veins also continue to display the “halo” effect unique to the mineralization at New Alger, where alteration with a generally lower grade of gold adds width to the zone, such as REN-20-39 where Vein #1 intersected 0.71 g/t Au over a width of 17.4m, including 3.5m within this interval which graded 1.23 g/t Au.

Renforth Resources Inc. [CSE – RFR, OTC Pink – RFHRF] is pleased to announce results from the final three holes drilled at New Alger in February/March 2020, each of which intersected gold as anticipated in the mine area veins. This successful campaign resulted in deeper pierce points than the bulk of the previous drilling at New Alger, extending the mine area veins down dip. The mine area veins are hosted within the Piché volcanics, on the south side of the Cadillac Break. The entire mineralized system, which strikes for approximately 1.4kms on the New Alger property, is open at depth. The Cadillac Mining Camp is regarded as “essentially unexplored beyond a depth of 400 metres. The gold potential of this considerable volume of rock remains to be confirmed”, as published in The deep-seated gold potential of the Cadillac Mining Camp published in PRO 2005-02 by Géologie Quebec. This statement holds true for Renforth’s New Alger property and provides management with focus.

Assay results for REN-20-39, REN-20-40 and REN-20-41 are presented below, the results for REN-20-38 have been released on Feb. 25, 2020 and are presented again below for reference, the four holes totaled 2052 metres of drilling.

*Assays are presented as measured in the core box, not true width

Drill holes referred to in this press release are located as follows;

Sample data referred to in this press release was obtained from samples bagged, tagged and sealed in the field, and then hand delivered to Laboratoire d’Analyse Bourlamaque, in Bourlamaque, Québec for fire assay for gold. QAQC protocols observed include the insertion of blank ad standard samples by Renforth geologists in the field, in addition to any internal QAQC performed by the lab.

Technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ # 2129), a “Qualified Person” pursuant to NI 43-101.

ABOUT RENFORTH

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company with five wholly owned surface gold bearing properties located in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

In Quebec Renforth holds the New Alger and Parbec properties, in the Cadillac and Malartic gold camps respectively, with gold present at surface and to some depth, located on the Cadillac Break. In both instances’ additional gold bearing structures, other than the Cadillac Break, have been found on each property and require additional exploration. Renforth also holds Malartic West, contiguous to the western boundary of the Canadian Malartic Mine property, located in the Pontiac Sediments, this property is gold bearing and was the recent site of a copper discovery. In addition to this Renforth has optioned the wholly owned Denain-Pershing gold bearing property, located near Louvicourt, Quebec, to O3 Mining Inc.

In Ontario Renforth holds the Nixon-Bartleman surface gold occurrence west of Timmins Ontario, drilled, channeled and sampled over 500m – this historic property also requires additional exploration to define the extent of the mineralization.

