Defiance drills 1.57 metres of 1,340 g/t AgEq at Zacatecas Project, Mexico

Defiance Silver Corp. [DEF-TSXV; DNCVF-OTCQX; D4E-FSE] has provided an update to the continuing drill program, including a newly discovered zone of mineralization in the heart of the Veta Grande vein system at the Zacatecas silver project, Zacatecas, Mexico.

Drill hole DDSA-21-35 intersected high-grade silver, including 1.57 metres of 1,340 g/t AgEq (from 248.70-250.27m) within a wide intercept of 18.55 metres of 149 g/t AgEq (from 241.35-259.90m).

DDSA-21-36, an angled step-out drill hole from DDSA-21-35, intersected multiple zones of silver mineralization including 4.73 metres of 386 g/t AgEq (from 193.80-198.53m) within a wide zone of mineralization returning 23.5 metres of 148 g/t AgEq (from 188.05-211.55m).

DDSA-21-37, a drill hole designed to test the vein in a previously undrilled section, returned multiple high-grade results, including 1.85 metres of 1,157 g/t AgEq (from 270.45-272.30m) within a wider intercept of 8.22 metres of 333 g/t AgEq (from 270.45-278.67).

DDSA-21-38, a step-out hole from DDSA-21-37, returned 9.56 metres of 180 g/t AgEq (from 266.4-275.96m). Refer to company press release for complete assays.

Chris Wright, Chairman and CEO, said, “This zone of high-grade mineralization within the Veta Grande structure highlights the near-term exploration and resource building potential for the project. We have always felt the principal structures were inadequately tested both along strike from previous drilling and also at depth. All holes reported in this release include zones of silver, gold, and base metal mineralization. We are encouraged by these results, some of which are the highest-grade silver results that Defiance has drilled to date at San Acacio. Follow-up drilling in this zone will be aimed at defining the structure up-dip, and systematically stepping down-dip to test the vertical profile of the Veta Grande structure. We look forward to releasing additional results this year as they are received.”

The drill holes reported in this release were designed to test the northwestern portion of the historic San Acacio mine area.

San Acacio hosts a current inferred resource estimate containing 16.97 M oz silver (17.76 M oz AgEq) grading 181.94 g/t silver (192.5 g/t AgEq) with a 100 g/t AgEq cut off.

The current drill program, a continuation of the previously numbered drill holes, commenced with hole DDSA-20-33. Next steps include increasing the 5,000-metre drill program to 10,000 metres and additional district-scale surface exploration, including mapping and sampling at the Lucita Project.

