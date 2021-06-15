Defining major copper-gold-cobalt porphyry deposit in Western Canada.

Share this article















Doubleview Gold Corp. [DBG-TSXV; DBLVF-OTCBB; 1D4-FSE] has been following up on its 2014 copper-gold Hat Project alkalic porphyry discovery in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia. Extraordinarily prolific, the Golden Triangle, which hosts high-grade gold and silver vein deposits, large-scale porphyries and VMS deposits, has produced 120 million ounces of gold, 800 million ounces of silver and 40 billion pounds of copper.

The 100%-owned, 6,308-hectare Hat Project is located 95 km southwest of Dease Lake.

Rock sampling and geological mapping has determined that the alkalic porphyry deposit has a sulphide footprint of more than 11 km2. Magnetic and induced polarization geophysical surveys have been carried out as well as 30 drill holes totalling 10,281 metres.

The drilling confirmed that the Lisle Zone of the Hat Deposit has significantly elevated gold grades, including 235 metres grading 1.04 g/t AuEq (0.76 % CuEq) within a greater interval of 612 metres of 0.58 g/t AuEq (0.42% CuEq) in drill hole H034.

Drill hole H035 intersected mineralization from near surface to final depth of 495 metres, including 97.9 metres with 1.00 g/t AuEq (0.73% CuEq), within a longer 222.2-metre intersection with 0.57 g/t AuEq (0.41% CuEq).

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO, a geologist, commented, “Drill hole H035 extends the Lisle Zone a further 125 metres easterly and is very important to the company as it supports the size and grade of our conceptual Deposit Model outlined by the 3D IP Chargeability Model. That model is in part based on geophysical survey data that can only be confirmed by drilling.”

The Lisle Zone is not fully delineated in any direction. Current drilled dimensions are approximately 920 metres north-south, 650 metres east-west, and about 620 metres vertical.

Drill hole H-036 exhibited visible gold in a 1.15-metre-wide interval that assayed 2.41 g/t gold with 0.58% copper. The assayed interval is from 222 to 223.15 metres.

Notably, the Hat deposit also hosts significant grades of cobalt, palladium and silver. Recent metallurgical studies have demonstrated initial flotation tests that demonstrate that it is possible to produce a high-gold, low-cobalt-copper concentrate and a high-cobalt, low-gold pyrite concentrate. The studies showed gold recoveries of 87% that yet has to be optimized for grater recovery. A preliminary estimate stated that the cobalt could contribute 13 to 15% to the value of the metal content.

Shirvani added, “The metallurgical studies have shown that the Hat Deposit contains appreciable amounts of cobalt which are recoverable as well as the copper and gold. The recovery process has not yet been optimized so we expect even better recoveries with more studies. In addition, we found that the deposit also hosts palladium, platinum, nickel and silver for which metallurgical studies are also planned.”

Shirvani said that Doubleview Gold has a respectful relationship with the Tahltan Central Government. It is the company’s mandate to be a good environmental steward on its mineral holdings in the Tahltan First Nation territory.

After the next drilling program, Doubleview will have sufficient geological data to prepare an initial resource estimate. This would be followed by another drilling campaign in order to prepare a preliminary economic assessment (PEA).

The Hat Project is located about 10 km north of the Golden Bear Road. Current access is by fixed-wing aircraft from Dease Lake or Whitehorse, Yukon, via airstrip or by helicopter.

Doubleview is also working on its 90%-optioned Red Spring copper-silver-gold property located 120 km northwest of Smithers, northwest B.C. where there is potential for two types of deposits: sediment-hosted copper-silver deposits and Eskay Creek-type deposits.

“We are planning follow-up exploration and have applied to extend our drilling permit,” said Shirvani. “This would occur after consultations with the First Nation(s).”

The original drilling permit that covered the deposit was not activated. Groundwork and electromagnetic surveys indicated potential for further mineralization that needs to be investigated. Shirvani said that he hopes drilling can be conducted during this exploration season.

Red Spring is still at an early stage and represents discovery potential.

Doubleview management has strong and experienced management that includes four geologists and an engineer.

Looking forward, the Hat Project, where Doubleview Gold has already outlined a significant zone of copper-gold mineralization, also represents further discovery potential as the limits of Lisle Zone mineralization have not yet been defined and other targets remain to be checked by drilling. The presence of cobalt, platinum group metals and silver will only add to the value of this asset.

On June 15, 2021, Doubleview Gold was trading at $0.71 on a yearly high-low of $0.91 and $0.095. The company has 142,930,649 shares outstanding.

