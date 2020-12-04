Delta Resources reports expansive gold halo at Thunder Bay

Share this article















Delta Resources Ltd. [DLTA-TSXV; GOLHF-OTC; 6G01-FSE] released results from a geological mapping, sampling and prospecting program at the Delta-1 property, 50 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Results of the program are as follows:

Grab samples ranging from 0.2 3.6 g/t gold have extended the gold-mineralized halo to the north and to the west of the six drill holes from Delta’s 2019 drill program. The gold halo extends for a minimum strike length of 1 km and is at least 150 metres wide. The gold halo is located within a broader zone of intensely altered rocks, similar in strike length, but 400 to 600 metres in width.

The gold halo is open to the east and to the west, but its north boundary coincides with the Shebandowan shear zone.

The Shebandowan shear zone separates older mineralized volcano sedimentary rocks to the south from younger, non-mineralized sedimentary rocks to the north. The Shebandowan shear zone is thought to be the source of the expansive gold halo and alteration zone.

Very high gold grain counts in till samples (between 41 and 457 gold grains with 78% to 99% pristine) from Delta’s summer 2020 till program are located within 60 metres south of the Shebandowan shear zone.

Combined, these factors point to a one-km-long, gold-anomalous segment of the Shebandowan shear zone and a possible subsidiary structure, neither of which have been drill tested.

Andre Tessier, President and CEO, said: “All the geological evidence we have collected so far at the Eureka gold occurrence at Delta-1 point to the structures north from our 2019 drilling program as the potential source of the anomalous till and bedrock samples collected to date. The very extensive alteration package and gold halo suggest either a sink for the concentration of gold or a source of gold in the Shebandowan shear or its subsidiaries. This has developed into a fantastic target to be drilled in early 2021 for Delta.”

Following the success of Delta’s pilot till survey, a property-scale till survey was carried out during September-October 2020. A total of 134 till samples were collected and sent for gold-grain count and characterization. Results are expected late December. These results will help to determine drill targets for drilling in 2021.

