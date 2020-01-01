Denison completes conceptual study for in-situ uranium mining in Saskatchewan

Share this article















Denison Mines Corp. [DML-TSX; DNN-NYSE American] reports that it has successfully completed an internal conceptual mining study examining the potential future development of the J Zone uranium deposit using the in-situ recovery (ISR) mining method. Based on the results from the Concept Study, the company will prepare a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), which is expected to be completed during the second half of 2020.

The Concept Study was prepared by Denison’s in-house project development team under the oversight of David Bronkhorst, P.Eng., Vice President, Operations, and was reviewed and approved by the Technical Committee of the company’s Board of Directors.

The J Zone deposit is located on the Waterbury Lake property in the Athabasca basin, northern Saskatchewan, which is owned by Denison (66.71%) and Korea Waterbury Lake Uranium Limited Partnership (33.29%), which is comprised of a consortium of investors, in which Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power holds a majority position. KHNP is also a significant shareholder in Denison.

Waterbury Lake is within the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin and can be accessed year-round by provincial highway or by air to Points North Landing, a privately owned service centre with accommodations and airfield, which is located near the eastern edge of the property.

J Zone is estimated to contain Indicated Resources totaling 12,810,000 lbs U 3 O 8 , based on 291,000 tonnes averaging 2.00% U 3 O 8 .

In an ISR uranium mining operation, a mining solution (lixiviant) is injected into the ore zone through a series of drill holes known as injection wells. The lixiviant leaches the uranium as it travels through the ore zone and is then recovered as a uranium-bearing solution (UBS), which is pumped back to surface via a series of recovery wells. Once on surface, the UBS is sent to a surface processing plant for the chemical separation of the uranium. Following the uranium removal, the lixiviant is reconditioned and returned to the well field for further production.

