Denison drills 4 metres of 2.14% U3O8 at Wheeler River Project

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Drill testing on the K-North trend south of the Gryphon deposit at the Wheeler River Project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Photo courtesy Denison Mines Corp.

Share this article

Denison Mines Corp. [DML-TSX; DNN-NYSE] reported results from the 2020 regional exploration program at the company’s 90%-owned Wheeler River uranium project, including the discovery of new high-grade unconformity-hosted uranium mineralization up to 7.66% U3O8 (triuranium octoxide).

Drill hole WR-741AD2, which was completed along the K West conductive trend on the western side of the Wheeler River property, intersected high-grade uranium mineralization approximately 4 km north-northwest of the Phoenix uranium deposit.

Similar to Phoenix, uranium mineralization discovered in WR-741AD2 is interpreted to straddle the unconformity contact of the underlying basement rocks and the overlying Athabasca basin sandstone. In addition to high-grade uranium, the assay results from WR-741AD2 are highlighted by the presence of high-grade nickel: 2.14% U3O8 over 4.0 metres (including 7.66% U3O8 over 1.0 metre) from 640.3 to 644.3 metres; and 4.29% nickel over 6.5 metres (including grades of up to 19.1% nickel) from 637.8 to 644.3 metres.

David Cates, President and CEO, said: “Regional exploration at Wheeler River in 2020 delivered on our objective to identify additional high-grade uranium mineralization that could produce a satellite deposit for the planned Phoenix in-situ recovery (ISR) operation, which is currently advancing through the environmental assessment (EA) process. Our Saskatoon-based exploration team has a tremendous track record of making high-grade uranium discoveries – transforming the Wheeler River Project into the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure-rich eastern portion of the Athabasca basin.”

Andy Yackulic, PGeo, Denison’s director, exploration, added: “The new high-grade mineralization at K West was discovered with our second-last drill hole of the season. As a result, there remains potential for us to delineate a broader mineralized zone, as the new mineralized intersection is open on section to the footwall side of WR-741AD2 and for several hundred metres along strike in both directions. The exploration team is also very interested in the presence of high-grade nickel mineralization along the margins of the uranium mineralization — as this type of zonation presents very similarly to other well-known and sizable high-grade unconformity uranium deposits in the Athabasca basin, including Cigar Lake, Fox Lake, Tamarack and Key Lake.”


Share this article

More Stories

Uranium explorers tackle deficit and growing demand

51 mins ago Resource World

The Dawn of an Iron Ore Super Cycle

2 hours ago Resource World

Skeena drills 71.85 metres of 5.67 g/t AuEq at Eskay Creek

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Imperial Metals, Newcrest eye Red Chris expansion

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Pieridae Energy to build Goldboro LNG plant, Nova Scotia

3 hours ago Resource World

GoGold drills 43 metres of 322.7 g/t AgEq at Los Ricos, shares up

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Uranium explorers tackle deficit and growing demand

51 mins ago Resource World

The Dawn of an Iron Ore Super Cycle

2 hours ago Resource World

Skeena drills 71.85 metres of 5.67 g/t AuEq at Eskay Creek

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Imperial Metals, Newcrest eye Red Chris expansion

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Pieridae Energy to build Goldboro LNG plant, Nova Scotia

3 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.