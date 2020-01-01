Desert Gold drills 25 metres of 3.09 g/t gold in Mali

Share this article















Desert Gold Ventures Inc. [DAU-TSXV; DAUGF-OTC; QXR2-FSEW] reported results of a recently completed, 2,138.5-metre drill program comprising four core holes and 10 reverse circulation (RC) holes on its SMSZ Project in western Mali, near the border with Senegal, West Africa.

The ~410 km2 SMSZ Project is both named after, and, overlies a 38-km section of the Senegal Mali Shear Zone which is related to five large gold mines located both to the north and south, along strike, including B2 Gold’s Fekola Mine, Barrick’s Gounkoto and Loulo Mines and AngloGold Ashanti/Iamgold’s (now Allied Gold’s) Sadiola and Yatela Mines1.

To the company’s knowledge, the SMSZ Project is the largest, contiguous, non-producer land package over this prospective structural feature. Exploration targets within 5 km of the Senegal Mali Shear Zone, are considered by management, to be high priority exploration targets.

Desert Gold carried out a 51-hole drill program during June and July, 2020. Model driven targets were tested at the Gourbassi East, Gourbassi West and Barani East Zones. This news release includes results from 14 RC and core holes completed over these three zones. Results for the 34 AC totalling 1,621 metres and 1,065 auger holes are still pending.

Highlights:

Barani East returned 4.76 g/t gold over 13.5 metres and 2.49 g/t gold over 5.1 metres.

Gourbassi East returned 3.09 g/t gold over 25 metres and 2.54 g/t gold over 15 metres, 1.66 g/t gold over 14 metres and 1.34 g/t gold over 5 metres.

Gourbassi West returned 1.02 g/t gold over 15 metres, 1.68 g/t gold over 6 metres and 0.75 g/t gold over 20 metres.

Estimated true widths for the holes are from 65% to 90% of the intercept width.

Jared Scharf, CEO, commented, “During two drill campaigns in the recent drill season, we completed approximately 40% of approximately 20,000 metres of proposed drilling. This work has resulted in the discovery of at least five new areas of gold mineralization, validation of the updated mineralization models at the Gourbassi and Barani East Zones and further increased the scope of the SMSZ Project. With this exploration base, the company is prepared to execute the largest exploration program it has ever undertaken, over which, management believes, is some of the most prospective ground in West Africa.”

