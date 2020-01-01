District Metals samples up to 253 g/t silver, 22.8% zinc, 8.6% lead at Svardsjo, Sweden

Share this article

District Metals Corp. [DMX-TSXV; MKVNF-OTC] reported assay results from grab and chip rock samples recovered from geological fieldwork carried out in late-2021 at its 100%-owned polymetallic Svardsjo property in the Bergslagen mining district of south-central Sweden. This fieldwork consisted of reconnaissance prospecting and geochemical sampling at some of the historical mines and showings along a 4-km mineralized trend within the 1,037-hectare Svardsjo property.

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO, commented: “These assay results from Svardsjo show very high grades of polymetallic mineralization which supports the exceptional potential of the property. Significant mineralization remains open beneath and southwest of the historic Svardsjo and Kompanigruvan mines, which represents walk-up drill targets. Also importantly, numerous other historic mines and showings are strewn across the Svardsjo property that appear to have seen little to no modern work. In particular, the Stormyrgruvan showing returned exceptionally high silver-zinc-lead values from a mine dump rock sample, which is especially impressive given the location and size of this showing where no records of modern exploration exist. We are keen to obtain the interpreted data from our recently flown SkyTEM 312 HP electromagnetic and magnetic survey at Svardsjo, which will provide important layers of information to advance existing targets and identify new targets.”

Chip sampling from outcrop at the Kompanigruvan Pit returned 37.3% ZnEq (253.0 g/t silver, 22.8% zinc, 8.6% lead, 0.1 g/t gold, and 0.02% copper). Kompanigruvan is a southwest extension of the historic Svardsjo Mine where mine maps show that polymetallic mineralization at Kompanigruvan remains open at depth and to the southwest.

Grab sampling from mine dumps at the Stormyrgruvan showing returned 29.0% ZnEq (133.0 g/t Ag, 15.7% Zn, 7.8% Pb, 0.1 g/t Au, and 1.0% Cu). Stormyrgruvan remains open in all directions with no record of historic drilling.

Grab sampling from a historic pit at the Hagsfallgruvan showing returned 18.3% ZnEq1 (58.2 g/t Ag, 9.8% Zn, 7.1% Pb, 0.1 g/t Au, and 0.2% Cu). Hagsfallgruvan remains open in all directions with no record of historic drilling.

Historical records show ining on the Svardsjo property began in the 15th century, and the Svardsjo deposit itself was mined from the mid-1700s until 1989. There is excellent potential for extensions of the known polymetallic mineralization at the Svardsjo and Kompanigruvan mines, and for new mineralization to be discovered within the Svardsjo property.

Exploration drilling was conducted by Boliden at the Svardsjo Mine after it closed in 1989, which revealed a continuation of the Svardsjo deposit and Kompanigruvan at depth and to the southwest as two separate polymetallic bodies named the Fabodgruvan and Vilnaset zones.

In November 2021, District Metals completeda detailed heliborne SkyTEM312 HP geophysical and magnetic survey over the Svardsjo property. Electromagnetic and magnetic data from this airborne survey is being interpreted and will be reported on when completed. This is the first step of exploration at Svardsjo that will be followed by detailed geological fieldwork in order to prioritize drill targets. Grab samples were recovered from mine dump piles, and chip samples were recovered from outcrop.

