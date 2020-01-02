Dore Copper drills 10.34 g/t gold over 4 metres at Joe Mann Project

Share this article















Dore Copper Mining Corp. [DCMC-TSXV; DRCMF-OTCQB] has provided results from its 2020 drilling program at the 100%-optioned Joe Mann property located approximately 60 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec.

The Joe Mann property comprises 1,990 hectares and includes the Joe Mann former producing mine, which is under an option agreement announced on January 2, 2020. The Joe Mann mine was one of the highest-grade gold mines in Canada, producing 1.2 million ounces of gold at a grade 8.26 g/t between 1956 and 2007. It is located approximately 60 km south of the company’s Copper Rand mill (2,700 tpd), where the ore from Joe Mann was processed from 2004 until its closure in 2007.

2020 Drilling Highlights

West Zone: 4.0 metres of 10.34 g/t gold and 0.27% copper in hole JM-20-06W3, extending mineralization 100 metres down-plunge from historical intercepts of 5.0 metres of 10.3 g/t gold, 3.2 metres of 16.1 g/t gold, and 3.3 metres of 10.4 g/t gold.

Main Zone: 1.3 metres of 6.32 g/t gold and 0.52% copper, including 0.45 metres of 17.7 g/t gold and 1.23% copper in hole JM 20-02A, confirming the extension of the Main Zone below previously mined levels. This intercept is located 120 metres up-dip from historical intercept of 1.88 metres of 26.66 g/t gold and 110 metres from historical intercept of 3.02 metres of 30.3 g/t gold.

Far West Zone: 3.0 metres of 10.00 g/t gold in hole JM-20-10, approximately 900 metres along strike from the western extent of the Joe Mann mine

Ernest Mast, President and CEO, stated, “Our first drilling program at Joe Mann was successful in demonstrating the high-grade down-dip extension of the West Zone, the continuity of the Main Zone and the high-grade potential of the Far West Zone. These results support additional exploration efforts on the property and provide a high-grade gold project that can be paired with the high-grade copper Corner Bay Project for our hub-and-spoke strategy. The company is planning a follow up drilling program at Joe Mann later in 2021 and has now resumed its drilling activities at Corner Bay with a 6,000-metre program. In 2021, the company also plans to test other exploration targets in the Lac Dore/Chibougamau mining camp.”

