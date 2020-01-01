Doubleview drills best intercepts to date at Hat gold-copper porphyry

Share this article















Doubleview Gold Corp. [DBG-TSXV; DBLVF-OTC; A1W038-Ger], which recently changed its name from Doubleview Capital, is preparing to restart diamond drilling at its Hat porphyry discovery located 50 km northwest of Telegraph Creek, northwestern British Columbia, after intersecting the strongest mineralization yet encountered at the property. Drill hole H-034 was mineralized from bedrock surface to the total length of 701.2 metres. A 3.6-metre section of core assayed 3.44 g/t gold and 6.61% copper for a 10.91% copper requivalent (CuEq).

Drill hole H-034, that was directed to a geophysical target area, intersected 689 metres of strong gold-copper mineralization in what appears to be a continuation of the Lisle Zone deposit. H-034 intercepted 88.0 metres of 0.68 g/t gold and 1% copper in a greater interval of 258 metres of 0.31 g/t gold and 0.47% copper (1.87%t CuEq) within a greater interval of 692.3 metres of 0.17 g/t gold and 0.25% copper. Drill hole H-034 was collared 360 metres south-southwest of hole H-022 and 469 metres south-southwest of hole H-023 and expands the dimensions of the Lisle Zone to approximately 920 metres north-south and 650 metres east-west. The indicated vertical dimension is about 620 metres. The Lisle Zone has not been delimited in any direction.

Farshad Shirvani, Doubleview’s President and CEO, said: “The large expansion of the Lisle Zone announced today confirms our belief that our Hat Project is rapidly becoming a very significant large deposit and that geophysical data from 2018 surveys are reliable guides to mineralization. Since acquiring the Hat property in 2011, and discovering the Lisle Zone in 2014, we have conducted multiple drill programs and expanded the mineral zone to its present size and we are approaching a situation where our database of analyses will permit resource estimations. Our geologic model is supported by drilling and by geophysical surveys. Several other prospective areas of the property await exploration and we are very confident that not only will we continue to grow the Lisle, but will make new discoveries.”

Drilling highlights:

HAT-034 demonstrates the potential for higher grades and length not only within but also around the three-dimensional (3-D) IP survey highlighted in previous news releases.

The Lisle Zone of the Hat deposit now measures approximately 650 metres by 920 metres and depth has been shown to exceed 600 metres. Most of the 3-D IP footprint and the property remain to be explored.

Mineralization remains open in all directions – several large coincident geological, geophysical and geochemical targets close to the Lisle Zone have yet to be drill tested.

Recent discoveries have shown the continuity of large-scale gold-rich porphyry-style mineralization and the relevance and reliability of the geophysical database. See company website for complete drill results.

Shirvani also stated that the company is actively planning and preparing the next phases of exploring the Hat property but start-up is subject to ensuring the safety of workers operating in a remote location and the company’s ability to finance exploration.

