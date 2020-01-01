Doubleview Gold drills 235 metres of 1.04 AuEq (0.76% CuEq) at Hat Project, northwestern B.C.

Share this article















Doubleview Gold Corp. [DBG-TSXV] announced recent developments regarding estimations of metal values at its Hat gold-copper project in northwestern British Columbia. The company reviewed all drill hole data, including that from holes completed in 2019, and in recognition of recent significant increases in the market price of gold, the company presents both gold equivalent (AuEq) and copper equivalent (CuEq) grade estimates.

Highlights include 235 metres of 1.04 AuEq (0.76% CuEq) within a greater intersection of 612 metres of 0.58 g/t AuEq (0.42 CuEq) in hole Ho34. Hole Ho27 returned 409.8 metres of 0.47 g/t AuEq (0.34% CuEq).

Doubleview has not undertaken metallurgical processing tests and has no information concerning possible recoveries that may result from mining operations. Porphyry type mines typically have recoveries of 85% to 90%.

Consultant Micon International, following an independent review of the Hat Project, confirms Doubleview’s identification of the Lisle Zone as an alkalic copper-gold porphyry deposit with significantly elevated gold values. Copper and gold comprise approximately 85% of the total value of the deposit, with copper accounting for 45 to 52% of the value, and gold accounting for 32 to 41%. Although cobalt could contribute 13 to 15% to the value, it is not included in the following metal equivalent estimates due to unresolved issues about its recovery and payability. Similarly silver and palladium are not included.

The company notes that the Lisle Zone, of the Hat deposit, is not fully delineated in any direction but present drilled dimensions are approximately 920 metres north-south, 650 metres east-west and about 620 metres vertical.

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO, said, “Several large targets with coincident geological, geophysical and geochemical anomalies that are close to and may be extensions of the Lisle Zone have yet to be drill-tested. Doubleview has refined its geophysical and geological models and is planning its 2020 exploration program that will be announced once finalized. The 2020 exploration generally is targeting the deposit at greater depths, east and north of the Lisle deposit.

Share this article













