E-Tech Resources drills 6.5% TREO over 4 metres at Eureka Project, Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. [REE-TSXV] reported assay results for the first step-out diamond drill holes completed at the 100%-owned Eureka REE (Rare Earth Elements) Project in central Namibia.

Highlights of the seven drill holes which intersected mineralization include drill hole ED001: 2.1% TREO (Total Rare Earth Oxide) over 2.0 metres from 219.0 metres. Hole ED002 returned 1.6% TREO over 2.2 metres from 140.7 metres. Hole ED003 returned 2.6% TREO over 1.0 metre from 146.0 metres. Hole ED004 returned 6.5% TREO over 3.8 metres, including 11.2% TREO over 2.2 metres, from 129.9 metres. Hole ED006 returned 1.4 % TREO over 1.5 metres, including 3.5% TREO over 0.6 metres, from 288.8 metres. Hole ED007 returned 2.5% TREO over 1 metre from 94.2 metres.

Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., commented, “The assay results received to date reveal an extension of the mineralization outside of the current resource estimate in several monazite bearing carbonatitic dykes. These results confirm the presence of these dykes to 160 meters vertical depth, while remaining open at depth and along strike. We plan to continue drilling as soon as possible. I congratulate the team with hitting the targets of the first 7 holes of this diamond drilling campaign, and we await assay results from the remaining 13 holes that have been drilled so far.”

The drill holes are part of the Phase 1 resource expansion program across Zones 1, 2 and 3 which was completed in late September 2021 totaling 5,761 metres of diamond drilling (DD) in 20 holes. The assays reported are from seven of the 20 holes drilled.

The Company also completed a Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign in February 2021 totally 3,306 metres in 23 holes with a total of an additional 1465 samples.

Assay results from the 2017 reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign are the basis of the current 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 310 kt at 4.8% TREO. The current MRE is constrained to a maximum vertical depth of 60 metres.Assay results from ED004 located on Zone 1 intercepted four monazite-bearing carbonatite dykes between drill depths 97.7 meters and 183.7 meters, with one dyke returned 4 metres of 6.5% TREO. These intercepts confirm expansion of Zone 1 mineralization down-dip of up to 160 metres outside the extent of the current 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Eureka, and mineralization remains open towards the east.

The Eureka Project is located approximately 250 km northwest of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek and 140 km east of Namibia’s main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia. Namibia is recognized as one of Africa’s most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law.

