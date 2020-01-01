E3 Metals discovers Alberta lithium-bearing aquifer

Share this article















E3 Metals Corp. [ETMC-TSXV; EEMMF-OTC; OU7A-FSE] reported the discovery of lithium enrichment in the Nisku aquifer, located within the company’s permit area in south-central Alberta, with sampled lithium grades ranging up to 75.0 milligrams per litre.

The Nisku is located above the Leduc Aquifer, in which E3 Metals holds 6.7 million tonnes of LCE1 inferred mineral resource. The Nisku stretches across E3 Metals’ entire permit area where the company owns the metallic and industrial mineral rights, which include the rights to the lithium within the Nisku. The Nisku has similar geological properties to the Leduc, and as such, it has a comparable propensity for high brine flow rates that may support the production of commercial quantities of lithium.

E3 Metals sampled Nisku brine as well as the Leduc brine from available oil and gas production wells as part of E3 Metals’ ongoing exploration and development. A total of 17 samples were collected across the Nisku and all have demonstrated the presence of higher-grade dissolved lithium within the formation brine. Lithium grades range between 37.4 mg/L and 75.0 mg/L. Using E3 Metals’ proprietary direct lithium extraction (DLE) process, Leduc brines with grades on the top end of Nisku’s sampled range have demonstrated the ability to quickly and efficiently concentrate to over 5000 mg/L.

“The discovery of lithium in the Nisku expands the known lithium brine volumes and may offer operational benefits,” commented Chris Doornbos, President and CEO. “The Nisku is laterally extensive across our permit area and has similar aquifer properties to the Leduc, so it will produce brine in much the same way. Wells drilled to access the Leduc intersect the Nisku first, which may allow us to produce lithium enriched brines from both aquifers from the same well, potentially increasing operational efficiencies in the future.”

E3 Metals will continue to sample the aquifer as part of its regular sampling program going forward, with the intention of developing a resource from the Nisku Aquifer in the future.

