Equity drills 2.3 metres of 604 g/t AgEq at Silver Queen, British Columbia

Equity Metals Corp. [EQTY-TSXV; EQMEF-OTCQB] reported further high-grade silver drill intercepts in western and down dip step-outs of the Camp Vein target at the 100%-owned Silver Queen Project, central British Columbia.

New highlight intercepts include a 0.5-metre interval grading 1,659 g/t silver, 0.1% copper, 1.6% lead and 0.36% zinc (1,761 g/t AgEq) within a 2.3-metre interval averaging 554 g/t silver, 0.7% lead and 0.6% zinc (604 g/t AgEq) from drill hole SQ21-035; and a 2.0-metre interval averaging 226 g/t silver, 0.1% lead and 0.4% zinc (248 g/t AgEq) from drill hole SQ21-036.

Drilling has now extended the western margin of the Camp Vein system along strike and down dip of previously released assays from holes SQ20-010 and SQ21-030 to -034, which include a 0.3-metre interval grading 56,291 g/t AgEq within a 4.4-metre interval averaging 4,718 g/t AgEq from drill hole SQ20-010 as well as a 0.3-metre interval grading 10,117 g/t AgEq within a 3.7-metre interval averaging 1,148 g/t AgEq from drill hole SQ21-034.

Drill hole SQ21-030 returned a 2.0-metre interval averaging 2,358 g/t AgEq; a 3.5-metre interval averaging 752 g/t AgEq from drill hole SQ21-032; and a 2.1-metre interval averaging 537 g/t AgEq from drill hole SQ21-033.

Multiple veins have been identified in each hole with mineralization in drill hole SQ21-035 extending the vein system a further 50 metres to the west of Equity’s previous drilling at the Camp Vein target. Drilling has also extended the veins to depths of up to 195 metres below surface, which is significantly deeper than historic drilling and will provide continuity with mineralized intercepts in drill holes SQ21-010, SQ21-030 and SQ21-032 to -034.

Drilling as now confirmed broad continuity in all four of the modelled veins identified on the northwestern margin of the Camp Vein target. Mineralization is open and untested to the west and projects eastward into previously identified vein intercepts. Assays from Camp Vein, hole SQ21-049, are pending.

Eighteen new core holes and an extension of an earlier hole, totalling 4,636 metres, were completed on a 280 metre strike-length of the Camp Vein Target as part of the September 2021 program.

A total of 63 drill holes for 19,645 metres has now been completed by Equity Metals on the Silver Queen property in five successive phases of exploration drilling starting in late 2020. Five separate target areas have been tested and thick intervals of high-grade gold, silver and base-metal mineralization have been identified in each of the Camp Vein, No. 5/switchback, No. 3, and NG-3 Vein systems.

An initial NI43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate was issued July 16th, 2019, and using a CDN$100 NSR cut-off, reported Indicated Resources of 244,000oz AuEq: 85,000 oz gold, 5.2M oz silver 5M lbs copper, 17M lbs lead and 114M lbs zinc; and Inferred Resources of 193,000 oz AuEq: 64,000 oz gold, 4.7M oz silver, 5M lbs copper, 16M lbs lead and 92M lbs zinc.