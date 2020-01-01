Equity Metals drills bonanza-grade AgEq at Silver Queen Project, BC

Share this article















Equity Metals Corp.[EQTY-TSXV] reported multiple new bonanza-grade silver intercepts from all three drill holes that tested a new interpretation of mineralization controls at the Camp Vein target, part of its recently completed 2021 Phase III drill program on the Silver Queen Project, 43 km south of Houston, British Columbia.

Assays included 0.3 metres grading 14,035 g/t silver, 0.1 g/t Au, 0.5% copper, 1.3% lead and 3.3% zinc (14,256 g/t AgEq or 190.1 g/t AuEq) within a 7.7-metre interval averaging 919 g/t Ag, 0.1 g/t gold, 0.1% copper, 1.3% lead and 1.8% zinc (1,047 g/t AgEq or 14.0 g/t AuEq) from drill hole SQ21-031;

Drill hole SQ21-029 returned a 0.6-metre interval grading 7,392 g/t silver, 0.2 g/t gold, 0.2% copper, 1.9% lead and 3.1% zinc (7,611g/t AgEq or 101.5 g/t AuEq) within a 5.7-metre interval averaging 1,274 g/t silver, 0.1g/t gold, 0.1% copper, 0.5% lead and 1.3% zinc (1,349 g/t AgEq or 18.0 g/t AuEq).

Drill hole SQ21-030 returned a 0.3-metre interval grading 11,506 g/t silver, 0.3% copper, 0.5% lead and 1.3% zinc (11,604 g/t AgEq or 154.7 g/t AuEq) within a 2.0-metre interval averaging 2,218 g/t silver, 0.1 g/t gold, 0.1% copper, 1.2% lead and 1.5% zinc (2,358 g/t AgEq or 31.4 g/t AuEq).

Results from these three holes represent some of the deepest step-outs drilled to date by Equity on the Camp Vein target and have extended bonanza-grade silver mineralization to depths of up to 175 metres below surface. Mineralization remains open below 175 metres and laterally both to the east and west. The mineralized intercepts are quoted as down-hole intervals. True thickness is estimated at approximately 70% of drilled thickness.

Drill sites and targets for up to 15,000 metres of drilling are currently in the planning and permitting stage and will test the full extent of the Camp Vein and several additional near-surface targets, including the No. 5 Vein, the Switchback Vein and NG-3 Vein systems in 2021-22.

VP Exploration Rob Macdonald commented, “Equity’s initial drilling on the Camp Vein target has not only confirmed the exceptional grade-potential of the vein system but also highlights the increasing importance of ESE-trending structures in controlling the distribution of high-grade mineralization and how it projects to depth..”

An initial NI 43-101 Resource Estimate detailed in a 16Jul19 reported Indicated Resources of 244,000 oz AuEq and Inferred Resources 193,000 oz AuEq.

