Eskay Mining drills 10.34 g/t AuEq over 11.93 metres of at Consolidated Eskay, British Columbia

Eskay Mining Corp. [ESK-TSXV; ESKYF-OTC; KN7-FSE] reported its third tranche of assay results from its summer 2021 diamond drill campaign at its 100%-controlled Consolidated Eskay precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project in the Golden Triangle 70km northwest of Stewart, northwestern British Columbia. Results discussed in this news release include those from eight holes from the TV deposit and 13 holes from the Jeff deposit, bringing the number of fully assayed holes announced by the company to 56 out of a total of 98 drilled during this program.

“Most recent assays from diamond drill holes completed at the TV deposit include impressive grades and lengths,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, technical advisor and director of Eskay Mining. “Hole TV21-67 yielded a remarkable intercept of 10.34 g/t AuEq over 11.93 metres within 4.01 g/t AuEq over 117.32 metres within 2.35 g/t AuEq over 238.87 metres and hole TV21-71, 10.62 g/t AuEq over 14.58 metres within 2.96 g/t AuEq over 81.60 metres.

“Notably, bonanza grade intercepts have returned from the top of hole TV21-71, including 64.66 g/t AuEq (1.66 g/t gold and 5,040.00 g/t silver) over 0.99 metres and 30.38 g/t AuEq (2.67 g/t gold and 2,216.72 g/t silver) over 1.58 metres within 14.44 g/t AuEq (0.80 g/t gold and 1,090.80 g/t silver) over 9.36 metres. These very high-grade results come from stockwork feeder mineralization which bodes well for discovery of high-grade VMS mineralization immediately above this position. We clearly have indications we are approaching a potential high-grade VMS system and are hopeful that results soon to return from other holes drilled here might give us further insight into this possibility. We clearly have a lot more exploratory drilling to conduct to the south and down-dip from this very intriguing area.”

“The results of the 2021 program are showing that TV and Jeff are components of a larger VMS system focused on TV,” commented Dr. John DeDecker, Eskay Mining’s VP of Exploration. “At TV we have identified and vectored towards multiple mineralized stratigraphic horizons, and shown that mineralization is consistent over long drill intercepts demonstrating substantial true thickness and continuity along strike. Most striking is that stockwork mineralization extends and improves in grade and continuity down-dip. Currently, the stockwork zone remains open along strike to the north and south, down-dip to the east and up stratigraphic section.”

TV drill highlights include 10.34 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) (3.12 g/t gold and 577.65 g/t silver) over 11.93 metres within 4.01 g/t AuEq (2.39 g/t gold and 129.85 g/t silver) over 117.32 metres within 2.35 g/t AuEq (1.43 g/t gold and 73.60 g/t silver) over 238.87 metres in hole TV21-67;

Hole TV21-71 returned 14.44 g/t AuEq (0.80 g/t gold and 1090.80 g/t silver) over 9.36 metres within 10.62 g/t AuEq (0.59 g/t gold and 802.07 g/t silver) over 14.58 metres within 2.96 g/t AuEq (0.82 g/t gold and 171.34 g/t silver) over 81.60 metres. Notably, this hole includes shorter bonanza grade intervals including 64.66 g/t AuEq (1.66 g/t gold and 5,040.00 g/t silver) over 0.99 metres and 30.38 g/t AuEq (2.67 g/t gold and 2,216.72 g/t silver) over 1.58 metres.

Hole TV21-55 returned 3.67 g/t AuEq (3.29 g/t gold and 30.62 g/t silver) over 27.49 metres. Hole TV21-66 returned 4.76 g/t gold AuEq (3.21 g/t gold and 124.39 g/t silver) over 15.60 metrres within 2.64 g/t AuEq (1.41 g/t gold and 98.75 g/t silver) over 56.60 metres.

All eight of these most recent holes report significant mineralized intercepts providing strengthening evidence that the TV deposit, located approximately 13 km south of Skeena’s Eskay Creek mine, is a highly significant precious metal-rich VMS system.

Mineralization remains open along strike to the north and south, down dip to the east and up stratigraphic section.

Jeff drill highlights include 2.54 g/t AuEq (2.48 g/t gold and 4.96 g/t silver) over 5.94 metres and 7.33 g/t AuEq (7.28 g/t gold and 3.97 g/t silver) over 1.49 metres within 2.56 g/t AuEq (1.28 g/t gold and 102.03 g/t silver) over 6.51 metres in hole J21-48. Hole J21-71 returned 1.51 g/t AuEq (1.38 g/t gold and 10.05 g/t silver) over 11.74 metres. Recent drill results continue to indicate mineralization remains open along strike to the north and south and down dip to the east from Jeff.

