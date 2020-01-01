Eskay Mining drills 2.64 g/t AuEq over 53.86 metres at Consolidated Eskay project, British Columbia

Share this article

Eskay Mining Corp. [ESK-TRSXV; ESKYF-OTCQX] reported all remaining assay results from its summer 2021 diamond drill campaign at its 100%-controlled Consolidated Eskay precious-metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project, 70 km northwest of Stewart, Golden Triangle region, northwestern British Columbia.

A total of ninety-eight holes were drilled as part of this program. In addition to new strong results from the TV and Jeff deposits, Eskay has confirmed discovery of similar precious metal rich VMS mineralization at the C-10 prospect located approximately 8 km south-southeast from TV.

“We are delighted with the long list of strong assay results from our 2021 drill program,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, technical advisor and director of Eskay Mining. “At TV, we see further high-grade assays including 24.69 g/t gold equivalent – AuEq (2.96 g/t gold and 1,695 g/t silver) over 1.99 metres and 29.02 g/t AuEq (1.20 g/t gold and 2,170 g/t silver) over 0.72 metres within 7.39 g/t AuEq (0.77 g/t gold 516.30 g/t silver) over 13.38 metres within 2.64 g/t AuEq (0.59 g/t gold and 160.26 g/t silver) over 53.86 metres.

“Jeff also delivered high-grade including 17.83 /t gold AuEq (17.56 g/t gold and 20.81 /t silver) over 3.88 metres and another interval of 5.26 g/t AuEq (4.94 g/t gold and 24.81 g/t silver) over 4.94 metres within 2.26 g/t AuEq (1.91 g/t gold and 27.55 g/t silver) over 26.42 metres. We are also pleased to announce discovery of high-grade VMS mineralization at C-10 with an intercept of 31.16 g/t AuEq (31.10 g/t gold and 4.97 g/t silver) over 1.95 metres. With all 2021 drill data now in hand, we eagerly approach the 2022 drill season with the goal of expanding both TV and Jeff, following up on our new high-grade VMS discovery at C-10, and testing numerous new targets across our district scale land package. Drill planning is currently underway in preparation for our aggressive 35,000m program beginning in early June.

“The 2021 exploration program has shown that TV and Jeff are components of a larger precious metal endowed VMS system,” commented Dr. John DeDecker, Eskay Mining’s VP of Exploration. “Importantly mineralization at TV and Jeff is shallow or outcropping on the surface, and remains open along strike, down-dip, and up stratigraphic section. Drilling at C10 and Vermillion shows that VMS hydrothermal activity extended well to the south of Eskay Creek, and occurred much earlier in time than previously thought. This opens up the potential for discovering an entire Au-Ag VMS district on our property.”

