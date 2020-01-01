Excelsior Mining produces first copper cathode at Gunnison Project

2 days ago Resource World
Share this article

Excelsior Mining Corp. [TSX-MIN; OTCQX-EXMGF; FSE-3XS] announced the  first copper cathode production has been achieved at the Gunnison Copper Project in Arizona.

The wellfield optimization program has expanded to include more production wells. Additional time will be required to bring the entire wellfield into production. First copper cathode sales are anticipated for January 2021.

Stephen Twyerould, President & CEO, said, “I am happy to confirm that Excelsior Mining is the newest copper producer in the United States. I congratulate our entire team on successfully achieving this milestone while maintaining our excellent safety record and upholding our commitment to responsible mining. Our focus for the coming quarter will be on expanding wellfield operations with the goal of achieving full, nameplate, capacity of 25 million pounds per annum by late 2021.”

Excelsior owns the Gunnison Copper Project in Cochise County, Arizona. The project is a low cost, environmentally friendly in-situ recovery copper extraction project that is permitted to 125 million pounds per year of copper cathode production. The Feasibility Study projected an after-tax NPV of US$ 807 million and an IRR of 40% using a US$ 2.75 per pound copper price and a 7.5% discount rate.


Share this article

More Stories

EnviroLeach Technologies raises $5.3 million

17 hours ago Resource World

Norway gets green light to drill for Arctic oil

18 hours ago Resource World

Ethos Gold expands Newfoundland property to cover 28-km strike

18 hours ago Resource World

Imperial Metals drills 20 g/t gold over 3 metres at Giant Copper

18 hours ago Resource World

Black Iron signs US$100 million term sheet

19 hours ago Resource World

Ottawa blocks TMAC sale to Chinese company

19 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

EnviroLeach Technologies raises $5.3 million

17 hours ago Resource World

Norway gets green light to drill for Arctic oil

18 hours ago Resource World

Ethos Gold expands Newfoundland property to cover 28-km strike

18 hours ago Resource World

Imperial Metals drills 20 g/t gold over 3 metres at Giant Copper

18 hours ago Resource World

Black Iron signs US$100 million term sheet

19 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.