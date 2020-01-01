Filo Mining drills 1,081 metres of 0.88% CuEq at Filo del Sol, Argentina

The Filo del Sol Project is located in the Atacama Region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina, 140 kilometres southeast of the city of Copiapó, Chile and straddles the border between Argentina and Chile.

Filo Mining Corp. [FIL-TSX; Sweden; FLMMF-OTC] reported additional drill results from the 100%-owned Filo del Sol project in San Juan province, Argentina.

Drillhole FSDH048 returned the third best intersection on the project to date (measured by CuEq grade-thickness interval), and is located 600 metres south of FSDH041 and demonstrates strong mineralization to over 1,100 metres below surface.

FSDH048 returned 352 metres at 1.16% CuEq (0.63% Cu; 0.64g/t Au; 6.7g/t Ag) from 498 metres depth within a broader interval of 1,081 metres at 0.88% CuEq (0.52% Cu; 0.43g/t Au; 5.3g/t Ag) from 38 metres depth. The hole ended in mineralization at a depth of 1,118.5 metres, with the final 20 metres averaging 0.57% CuEq (0.35% Cu; 0.29g/t Au; 0.58g/t Ag).

FSDH047, collared 200 metres north and 300 metres east of FSDH048, returned 407.5 metres at 0.43% CuEq (0.29% Cu; 0.16g/t Au; 2.1g/t Ag) from 86 metres. The hole ended in mineralization, with the final 20 metres averaging 0.51% CuEq (0.34% Cu; 0.21g/t Au; 2.1g/t Ag). This hole was drilled towards the east and extends the width of the deposit by 160m in that direction. The entire deposit remains completely open towards the east.

The full intersection in FSDH047, and FSDH048 below 425 metres, lies completely outside of the current mineral resource. These holes were collared prior to drilling the high-grade zone intersected in hole FSDH041 and were not intended to follow up on that intersection.

Commenting on the results, President and CEO Jamie Beck said, “Hole 48 is one of the first deep infill holes into the deposit, and we are confident that there will be many more like this to come. Earlier this season, hole 41, drilled 600m north of 48, confirmed the presence of very high-grade zones within the deposit, and with holes 47 and 48, the size of the deposit continues to grow. These two holes suggest an east-west dimension of at least 1,000m. Combined with a north-south dimension of 2,000m between holes 25 and 43 and with over 1,000m in vertical extent, we see strong support for our expectation that Filo will grow into one of the largest copper-gold discoveries in a long time.”

A total of 11,280 metrres was completed in 15 holes during the 2020/2021 field season. Drilling has now stopped for a short break while the company prepares the drills and camp facilities for

Mineralized zones within the Filo del Sol deposit are typically flat-lying, or bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths in holes FSDH047 and FSDH048 are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

