First Energy drills 0.93% Li2O over 5.2 metres at Augustus property, Quebec

First Energy Metals Ltd. [FE-CSE] reported results of drill hole LC-21-17 at its 100%-optioned Augustus lithium property located 40 km northwest of Val d’Or in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec.

Highlights included a 5.2-metre wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 214 metres with average lithium grades 0.93% Li 2 O or 4,314 parts per million (ppm) lithium, 173.60 ppm Be, 35.54 ppm cesium (Cs), 89.22 ppm niobium (Nb), 536.20 ppm rubidium (Rb) and 63.60 ppm tantalum (Ta). Average iron (Fe) content in this intercept is 0.86%. Spodumene is the hard rock mineral of lithium.

There is a 4.0-metre wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 292 metres with average lithium grade of 0.30% Li 2 O or 1,384.25 ppm Li, 390.25 ppm Be, 201.03 ppm Cs, 54 ppm Nb, 1,307 ppm Rb and 58.23 ppm Ta. Average iron (Fe) content in this intercept is 1.33%.

Drill hole LC-21-17 was drilled during phase 1 in 2021 at Augustus prospect with a total drilled depth of 315 metres.

There is excellent infrastructure support with road network, railway, electricity, water, and trained manpower available locally.

