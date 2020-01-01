First Energy drills 0.93% Li2O over 5.2 metres at Augustus property, Quebec

41 mins ago Staff Writer
Share this article

First Energy Metals Ltd. [FE-CSE] reported results of drill hole LC-21-17 at its 100%-optioned Augustus lithium property located 40 km northwest of Val d’Or in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec.

Highlights included a 5.2-metre wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 214 metres with average lithium grades 0.93% Li2O or 4,314 parts per million (ppm) lithium, 173.60 ppm Be, 35.54 ppm cesium (Cs), 89.22 ppm niobium (Nb), 536.20 ppm rubidium (Rb) and 63.60 ppm tantalum (Ta). Average iron (Fe) content in this intercept is 0.86%. Spodumene is the hard rock mineral of lithium.

There is a 4.0-metre wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 292 metres with average lithium grade of 0.30% Li2O or 1,384.25 ppm Li, 390.25 ppm Be, 201.03 ppm Cs, 54 ppm Nb, 1,307 ppm Rb and 58.23 ppm Ta. Average iron (Fe) content in this intercept is 1.33%.

Drill hole LC-21-17 was drilled during phase 1 in 2021 at Augustus prospect with a total drilled depth of 315 metres.

There is excellent infrastructure support with road network, railway, electricity, water, and trained manpower available locally.

 


Share this article

More Stories

Iamgold monitors Burkina Faso situation

37 mins ago Staff Writer

Coast Copper Drills 4.1m of 5.66% CuEq Near Surface from Merry Widow Zone on Empire Mine Property

1 hour ago Resource World

Universal Copper drills 432.8 metres of 0.57% CuEq at Poplar project, British Columbia

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Osino Resources drills 41.5 g/t gold over 9 metres of at Twin Hills, Namibia

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Desert Gold Traces Gourbassi North West Discovery for 1.6 Km with Drill Intercepts of 1.94 g/t Gold over 30 Metres*, 2.75 g/t Gold over 12 Metres* and 1.10 g/t Gold over 37 Metres*, Western Mali

2 hours ago Resource World

Viva Gold estimates Tonopah project at 16.2 Mt M&I at 0.78 g/t gold, Nevada

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Iamgold monitors Burkina Faso situation

37 mins ago Staff Writer

First Energy drills 0.93% Li2O over 5.2 metres at Augustus property, Quebec

41 mins ago Staff Writer

Coast Copper Drills 4.1m of 5.66% CuEq Near Surface from Merry Widow Zone on Empire Mine Property

1 hour ago Resource World

Universal Copper drills 432.8 metres of 0.57% CuEq at Poplar project, British Columbia

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Osino Resources drills 41.5 g/t gold over 9 metres of at Twin Hills, Namibia

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.