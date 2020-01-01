First Energy drills 2 metres of 1.35% Li2O at Augustus Project, Quebec

2 hours ago Staff Writer
First Energy Metals Ltd. [FE-CSE; ASKDF-OTC; A2JC89-FSE] reported results of a drill hole at its Augustus lithium property in Quebec. Drill hole LC21-003 intersected a six-metre-wide zone with 0.62% lithium oxide (Li2O) at 45 metres of depth, including a two-metre-wide intersection with 1.35% Li2O at 48 metres depth. A second two-metre-wide pegmatite intersection assayed 0.63 per cent Li2O at 73 metres depth.

Drill hole LC21-03 was drilled at location: 284956E, 5368263N (NAD (North American datum) 1983 UTM (Universal Transverse Mercator) zone 18N), azimuth 53.5 degrees, dip 49.4 degrees with a total drilled depth of 147 metres. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to true width.

Gurminder Sangha, CEO, stated: “We are very pleased that drill results have started to arrive. After fieldwork mapping and sampling, this is the second step to verify historical exploration work. The company is looking forward to receiving more drilling and channel sampling results to keep investors aware of the progress being made on the property.”

The drill program is based on historical exploration data and the company’s surface trenching and sampling program currently under way. Several historical drill hole collars were also located on the property, which help in location and orientation of drill holes for the current drill program.

A core shack has been built near the property for drill core logging, sample preparation and storage. To date, a total of 13 drill holes with a cumulative core drilling of 1,770 m have been completed on the property.

The company owns a 100% interest in the Augustus lithium property in Landrienne and Lacorne townships. The property consists of 271 mining claims covering a total area of 14,155 hectares located approximately 40 km northwest of Val d’Or8. The claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned in 2021 from different vendors. The company has prepared a well-thought-out work plan on the property, which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate and resource estimation.

To date, First Energy has compiled historical drill hole data on the property for 74 historical dill holes with cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 metres, out of which 6,024 metres of drilling were completed in the 1950s. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide.

 


